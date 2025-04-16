Digital Evolution Institute To Host The The Future Of Tech-Savvy Boards Conference At The NASDAQ Marketsite On 5/15/25

The Tech-savvy Boards Conference by Digital Evolution Institute, Nasdaq May 15, 2025

- Julia ValentineNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Digital Evolution Institute , the global think tank at the intersection of technology, investment, entrepreneurship, and creative endeavors, today announced "Future of Tech-Savvy Boards" conference, scheduled for May 15, 2025, at NASDAQ headquarters in New York City. This all-day conference will bring together visionaries, corporate leaders, and technology experts to explore the digital fabric comprising AI, data, and cybersecurity that is reshaping modern corporate governance."As technology continues to transform every aspect of business, boards must evolve to effectively oversee these rapidly changing landscapes," said Julia Valentine, Founder of Digital Evolution Institute and Board Member at Apple Bank. "The Future of Tech-Savvy Boards conference will provide essential insights for directors navigating the complex intersection of technology and governance in today's digital era."The event's lineup of speakers will feature cybersecurity, family office, real estate and talent executives as well as former government officials including Rob Joyce, former Director of the NSA's Cybersecurity Directorate, Chris Hetner, Cyber Risk Advisor to the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and former Senior Cybersecurity Advisor to the SEC Chair, Rob T. Lee, Chief of Research and Executive of the SANS Institute, Dominique Shelton Leipzig, Chief Executive Officer, Global Data Innovation, and other prominent speakers. These distinguished experts will share critical knowledge on how boards can effectively oversee cybersecurity risks and protect their organizations' most sensitive information systems against sophisticated global threats.Keynote presentations, panel discussions, and interactive workshops focused on critical topics for modern board members include:.What boards must know about defending critical information systems against global threats.Investing in cybersecurity and AI in 2025.Executive protection strategies for board members.Building a tech-savvy board with essential digital competencies.Cutting-edge trends in next-generation family office investing"Today's board members face unprecedented challenges in overseeing technology risks and opportunities," said Chris Hetner, Cyber Risk Advisor to the NACD, who will be participating in a panel discussion on what boards need to know about U.S. cyber defense against global threats. "This conference provides a unique forum for directors and leaders to gain the knowledge and connections needed to excel in their oversight responsibilities."“The time to get actionable information into the Board community's hands is now”, said Dominique Shelton Leipzig, CEO of Global Data Innovation, who will participate on the Cybersecurity, Data Privacy and AI for Boards: Risks & Oversight panel.“Cybersecurity losses are largely preventable with resilience and governance best practices in place. The conference will be practical and solutions-driven.”The "Future of Tech-Savvy Boards" conference is designed for board members, C-suite executives, and governance professionals seeking to enhance their technology oversight capabilities.For more information about The Digital Evolution Institute and "The Future of Tech-Savvy Boards" conference, visitAbout The Digital Evolution InstituteDigital Evolution Institute brings together visionaries, luminaries, pioneers, dreamers, builders, athletes, creatives, futurists, game changers, financiers, allocators, family offices, executives, philanthropists, and founders to explore the intersection of technology, investment, entrepreneurship, and creative endeavors. Through curated events and thought leadership initiatives, the Institute advances dialogue and collaboration on the next phase of digital evolution.Media ContactJack HayesNextTech Communications...

