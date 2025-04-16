Govpilot Named To 2025 Govtech 100 List, Celebrated For Driving Government Innovation And Community Impact

GovPilot is a cloud-based government management platform that enables local governments to digitally transform operations and deliver better outcomes for their communities.

The GovTech 100 is an annual list compiled and published by Government Technology as a compendium of 100 companies focused on, making a difference in, and selling to state and local government agencies across the United States.

GovPilot named to the 2025 GovTech 100 for the 8th year, recognized for helping local governments deliver smarter, faster, community-first services.

- Dustin Haisler, President of e.RepublicMANASQUAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GovPilot, a leading provider of cloud-based government management software , is proud to announce its recognition on the 2025 GovTech 100 list - an annual ranking by Government Technology magazine honoring the top 100 companies innovating at the intersection of government and technology.Originally announced in January, the 2025 GovTech 100 distinction marks GovPilot's eighth consecutive year of being recognized for its commitment to digital transformation across the public sector.“We are honored to be recognized in the GovTech 100 for the eighth year in a row,” said Michael Bonner, Founder & CEO of GovPilot.“This achievement highlights our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in serving our government partners. Our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions ensures local governments have the tools they need to provide efficient and effective services to their citizens.”GovPilot's no-code, cloud-based platform helps municipalities digitize and streamline a wide range of services - from permitting, licensing, and code enforcement to citizen requests and property management. By replacing outdated manual workflows with centralized digital processes, GovPilot empowers local governments to operate with greater speed, transparency, and accountability.By integrating advanced technology such as GIS mapping, automated workflows, and real-time reporting, GovPilot equips public sector leaders to meet the demands of today's constituents while planning smarter for the future. The result is not just internal efficiency, but real-world impact: faster resolution of community complaints, better infrastructure planning, and more responsive constituent engagement.“This honor reflects the hard work of our entire team and our steadfast commitment to the clients we serve,” added Bonner.“We will continue to invest in state-of-the-art technologies that make a tangible difference in public service delivery.”“With exponential technologies and shifting behaviors redefining public sector service delivery, the GovTech 100 celebrates companies like GovPilot who are rising to meet the moment,” said Dustin Haisler, President of e.Republic, parent company of Government Technology.“GovPilot's platform stands out for its ability to translate digital transformation into measurable improvements for governments and the communities they serve.”The full 2025 GovTech 100 list is available at .About GovPilotGovPilot is a cloud-based government management platform that enables local governments to digitally transform operations and deliver better outcomes for their communities. With more than 125 modules and a fully integrated, no-code architecture, GovPilot replaces paper-based processes with digital workflows that improve efficiency, transparency, and constituent satisfaction. Learn more at .Media Contact:Carol BustosChief Marketing Officer, GovPilot...

