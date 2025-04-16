403
Flamengo Forward Bruno Henrique Faces Federal Charges In Sports Betting Scandal
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian Federal Police indicted Flamengo striker Bruno Henrique on Monday for alleged match manipulation during a 2023 Brasileirão game against Santos.
The charges stem from evidence suggesting he deliberately provoked a yellow card to benefit relatives who placed bets on his disciplinary action.
Investigators uncovered WhatsApp exchanges between Henrique and his brother, Wander Nunes Pinto Júnior, discussing plans to trigger the card during the November 1 match.
“Against Santos,” Henrique confirmed in one message, while Wander referenced securing profits from a“successful investment.” Betting platforms reported that 95–98% of wagers on yellow cards for the game targeted Henrique, prompting operators to freeze R$12,000 in pending payouts.
Authorities traced R$3,050 in bets from Henrique's relatives, including his brother, sister-in-law, and cousin, which stood to yield R$9,150 in returns. A R$10,000 bank transfer from Henrique to his brother, requested days after betting companies blocked withdrawals, further implicated the player.
The timing of the transaction raised additional suspicions. The 31st-round match ended in a 2–1 Flamengo loss after Henrique received a second yellow for protesting a foul call, resulting in a red card.
Brazil's Sports Betting Scandal
The Federal Police's November 2024“Operation Spot Fixing” executed 12 raids across Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais, seizing phones and computers. Analysis of 3,989 messages from Henrique's device revealed deleted discussions about the scheme.
Prosecutors charged him under Brazil's sports fraud law, which carries a two- to six-year prison term, and for estelionato (financial fraud), punishable by one to five years.
Flamengo declined to suspend Henrique, citing constitutional protections for presumption of innocence. The club's statement emphasized compliance with fair play but acknowledged cooperation with authorities.
The case, now with Brazil's Public Ministry, highlights vulnerabilities in the country's US$2 billion sports betting market, where lax oversight and athlete accessibility to bettors have fueled integrity concerns.
Brazil's sports tribunal initially dismissed disciplinary action, noting the modest betting sums relative to Henrique's earnings. However, the Federal Police's evidence has reignited debates over athlete accountability and the need for stricter monitoring as legal gambling expands.
