Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets With Head Of Russian Office Of Commissioner For Children's Rights

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, met with HE Alexei Ghazaryan, Head of the Office of the Commissioner for Children's Rights under the President of the Russian Federation. The meeting coincided with Qatar's hosting of 19 Russian and Ukrainian families in Doha to receive comprehensive healthcare and support .



Doha Port wraps up cruise season, sets new milestones

Qatar to receive record 5.3 million tourists in 2025: Report

Public advised to protect health as dust storm hits Qatar

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs meets Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Road closure at Bani Hajer Interchange announced

Read Also

During the meeting, the latest efforts of the State of Qatar in the process of reuniting Russian children with their families were reviewed, as part of its ongoing mediation aimed at reuniting families separated due to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's full commitment to ensuring the continuation of its mediation to reunite children with their families.

