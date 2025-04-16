Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Joint Projects Between Georgia, Azerbaijan Hold Significance For Broader Region: President

2025-04-16 05:07:47
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “For centuries, our peoples have lived in peace, friendship, and brotherhood - and this remains true today. Interstate relations are at a high level,” said the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, during a joint press conference with the President of Georgia, Mikheil Kavelashvili.

As reported by Azernews , citing Azertag, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Georgia and Azerbaijan are jointly implementing numerous important projects, underscoring their significance not only for the two countries and their peoples but also for the wider region.

