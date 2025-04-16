403
Kuwait Amir Condoles With Malaysian King On Demise Of Former PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences to the King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim bin Iskandar, on the demise of former prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.
His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon the deceased. (end)
