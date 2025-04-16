403
Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Benin's Deputy Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs
HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met Tuesday with HE Deputy Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin Akovi Fifanyide Martinien Amour Marie Ako, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
