403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tunisian President Voices Unwavering Support for Palestinian Cause
(MENAFN) Tunisian President Kais Saied has once again expressed his country's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, advocating for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
During a meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Tunis on Tuesday, Saied underscored that the rights of Palestinians are safeguarded not only by international law but also by deep-rooted moral and spiritual principles, as stated by the Tunisian Presidency.
Saied strongly condemned Israel, accusing it of efforts to "destroy" the Palestinian people and their aspirations for independence. He noted that, in spite of these challenges, Palestinians remain steadfast in their determination to protect their land and freedom.
The conversation also touched on the need for enhanced regional cooperation among Arab nations to bolster their collective influence amid what Saied described as "rapid and unprecedented" global changes. He emphasized the importance of the Arab world taking a more proactive role as the international landscape shifts.
In response, Aboul Gheit expressed his agreement with Saied’s views and confirmed his participation in the upcoming Arab League summit in Baghdad, set for May.
During a meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Tunis on Tuesday, Saied underscored that the rights of Palestinians are safeguarded not only by international law but also by deep-rooted moral and spiritual principles, as stated by the Tunisian Presidency.
Saied strongly condemned Israel, accusing it of efforts to "destroy" the Palestinian people and their aspirations for independence. He noted that, in spite of these challenges, Palestinians remain steadfast in their determination to protect their land and freedom.
The conversation also touched on the need for enhanced regional cooperation among Arab nations to bolster their collective influence amid what Saied described as "rapid and unprecedented" global changes. He emphasized the importance of the Arab world taking a more proactive role as the international landscape shifts.
In response, Aboul Gheit expressed his agreement with Saied’s views and confirmed his participation in the upcoming Arab League summit in Baghdad, set for May.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment