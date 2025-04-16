Zero Fintech Group Limited (Stock Code: 0093.HK) Announces Record-Breaking 2024 Annual Results Media Outreach Newswire APAC

403
Zero Fintech Group Limited (Stock Code: 0093.HK) Announces Record-Breaking 2024 Annual Results
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 April 2025 - Zero Fintech Group Limited ("Zero Fintech" or the "Company", stock code: 0093), a leading fintech innovator, is proud to announce its stellar financial performance for the year ended 31 December 2024, showcasing remarkable growth driven by strategic execution and advanced risk management.
2024 Financial Highlights:
Strategic Highlights:
Looking ahead, while global economic challenges persist, we're committed to:
Explore the Full Report:
