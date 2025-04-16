'What Message She Wants To Convey': BJP Questions Mamata’S Meeting With Muslim Leaders Over Waqf Protests

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Amid multiple incidents of arson and violence in Murshidabad over the Waqf Act, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with Muslim clerics, imams and Ulemas at the Netaji Indoor Stadium and urged them to co-operate in restoring peace. The move has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP.

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi questioned the intent behind Banerjee's outreach to Muslim clerics and questioned her lack of sensitivity towards the other community that bore the brunt of violence.

Speaking to IANS, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said,“There is unrest in several areas, especially in West Bengal, which is deeply concerning. It appears that the state government has surrendered to criminal and communal forces. And now, by organising a meeting involving the same elements, what message is Mamata Banerjee trying to convey - one of trust, or of fear?”

Naqvi alleged that the constitutional machinery in the state has collapsed, pointing to the large-scale migration of people from the affected areas as evidence of administrative failure.

“People are fleeing right under the nose of a constitutional government. This shows how governance has been collapsed,” he added.

Mamata administration has come under fire for not rising to the occasion and confronting the radicals and extremists in unleashing mayhem and horror on streets, particularly in Murshidabad, leading to loss of three lives. BJP has accused TMC government of pursuing appeasement politics for political gains.

Naqvi also reacted on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) action in the National Herald case, where Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been named in a chargesheet.

Reacting to Congress's sharp criticism of the chargesheet, Naqvi said,“The Congress is trying to portray corruption as a revolutionary act. They carry this act of fraud like a badge of honour, claiming victimhood. But this is not about political vendetta - it's a matter that has already been investigated and guided by court orders.”

The investigative agency filed chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection to the National Herald case on Tuesday. Congress leaders Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey have also been named as accused in the chargesheet.