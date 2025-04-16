Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Forecast To Reach $11.81 Billion By 2031 | Emerging Economies Expand Access To Thyroid Eye Disease Diagnoses And Therapies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth is driven by the rising prevalence of Graves' disease and thyroid disorders, increasing awareness, and advances in diagnostics like MRI/CT. Expanding medical infrastructure, especially in emerging economies, and lifestyle changes further fuel demand. Major players include Amgen, Novartis, and Roche, offering innovative therapies.

Dublin, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market (2025 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast (2021-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment market has been undergoing significant growth, marking a CAGR of 9.47% between 2021 and 2024. The industry's valuation, pegged at USD 4.53 billion in 2024, is predicted to surge to approximately USD 11.81 billion by 2031. This expansion reflects a dynamic rise in treatment options influenced by several critical factors, including advanced technology and the increasing occurrence of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism globally.

The rising prevalence of Graves' disease and overall thyroid disorders are driving the demand within the market significantly. As Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) commonly associates with Graves' disease, a rise in hyperthyroidism incidence inevitably promotes the need for effective treatment methodologies. The sector benefits from enhanced awareness and diagnostics, such as MRI and CT scans, leading to a surge in targeted therapy adoption.

Emergent therapeutic advancements and improved global awareness contribute significantly to market growth. The development of innovative treatment solutions promises better patient outcomes and is a critical growth determinant. Markets in emerging economies are seeing rapid expansion due to advances in medical infrastructure, making diagnosis and therapy more accessible.

TED's prevalence, which can range from 25% to 50% among patients with Graves' disease, and its ability to manifest independently, provides a substantial patient pool and elevates market demand. Epidemiological data underscores this trend, with incidences noted at approximately 16 cases per 100,000 women and 2.9 per 100,000 men. The necessity for efficient treatment options is consequently on the rise.

Severe TED cases resulting in vision impairment and reduced life quality are propelling demand for diverse treatments, such as novel monoclonal antibodies and surgeries. Autoimmune disorders, potentially influenced by environmental factors, highlight the market's vulnerability-particularly in regions with lenient pollution controls.

Lifestyle and diet shifts, linked to processed food intake, lack of physical activity, and stress, contribute to hormone imbalances, sparking an increase in thyroid-related conditions and subsequent TED incidences, thus bolstering market growth. The management strategy for TED is evolving, favoring targeted biologic therapies over traditional methods, improving cosmetic and quality-of-life outcomes, positively driving market forces.

Recent surgical advancements offer optimized treatment results with minimized complications. This evolution in handling the disease's active phase substantially enhances the life quality of affected individuals.

Scope of the Report



Analysis by value (USD Million) of the TED Treatment Market.

Regional and country-specific analysis includes Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and 10 nations, including the US and China.

Review of the market by therapeutic type, administration route, and distribution channel.

Key insights via SWOT frameworks, highlighting market attractiveness across various sectors.

Evaluation of major industry trends, opportunities, drivers, and challenges. Tracking of competitive strategies, M&As, and new product developments by players like Amgen, Novartis AG, and Sanofi.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques

2.2 Expansion into Iron Deficient Regions

3. Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Clinical Signs Of Thyroid Eye Disease

3.2 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors

3.3 Market Value Assessment, 2021-2031 (USD Million)

3.5 Segmentation: By Therapeutic Type

3.6 Segmentation: By Route of Administration

3.7 Segmentation: By Distribution Channel

4. Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage

4.2 Regional Snapshot

5. Americas Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Historic and Forecast

5.1 Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031

5.5 Segmentation: By Therapeutic Type

5.6 Segmentation: By Route of Administration

5.7 Segmentation: By Distribution Channel

5.8 Segmentation: By Country

6. Europe Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Historic and Forecast

6.1 Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031

6.5 Segmentation: By Therapeutic Type

6.6 Segmentation: By Route of Administration

6.7 Segmentation: By Distribution Channel

6.8 Segmentation: By Country

7. Asia Pacific Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Historic and Forecast

7.1 Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031

7.5 Segmentation: By Therapeutic Type

7.6 Segmentation: By Route of Administration

7.7 Segmentation: By Distribution Channel

7.8 Segmentation: By Country

8. Middle East & Africa Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market: Historic and Forecast

8.1 Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031

8.5 Segmentation: By Therapeutic Type

8.6 Segmentation: By Route of Administration

8.7 Segmentation: By Distribution Channel

9. Competitive Positioning

9.1 Companies' Product Positioning

9.3 Market Share Analysis

9.4 Company Profiles



Amgen

Viridian therapeutics

Novartis AG

Roche holding AG

Sanofi

AbbVie Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900