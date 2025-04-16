Vívela, new Spanish magazine in Southern CA expands to Norwalk and Downey

Vivela Reaches 100,000 Print Circulation Backed by El Clasificado's 37-Year Legacy

- Perfect Smile Dental ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vívela, the newest bilingual lifestyle magazine by El Clasificado, has reached a major milestone: 100,000 monthly print circulation. This achievement coincides with El Clasificado's 37th anniversary, reinforcing the company's continued leadership in serving Southern California's Latino community through trusted, community-based media.Launched in January 2025, Vívela has quickly become a favorite among readers for its uplifting and relevant content focused on health, beauty, food, immigration, education, entertainment, and community life. Designed for modern Latinas building strong families and vibrant neighborhoods, the magazine continues to expand its reach throughout Southern California.With its latest expansion into the Downey–Norwalk area, Vivela now circulates across five key regions: South Central Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, Orange County, the Inland Empire, and now Downey–Norwalk. Distribution includes strategic placements in high-traffic Latino neighborhoods via street racks and wire stands, ensuring maximum visibility and engagement.“This milestone shows how hungry our community is for positive, uplifting content that reflects who they are,” said Martha de la Torre, CEO of El Clasificado and publisher of Vívela.“We're proud to deliver that experience to even more readers across Southern California.”Advertisers are already reporting strong results from the publication's reach and resonance with the community:“Our aesthetic offices have been receiving a great number of calls from our ads in Vívela magazine,” said Ronald, administrator at Southern California Surgical Center.“We knew Vívela wasn't just another attractive glossy magazine. It's a monthly publication supported by a knowledgeable management and distribution team that truly understands how to reach the Spanish-speaking community in Southern California,” added Elena, office manager at Perfect Smile Dental.Backed by El Clasificado's 37 years of publishing expertise, Vívela benefits from a robust infrastructure, deep distribution network, and a trusted brand legacy that has connected readers to small businesses and vital information since 1988. Early distribution statistics are already reporting a 90% pick up rate.“As we return to community events across Southern California, we're reminded of El Clasificado's lasting impact-stories like 'I found my first car,' 'I got my favorite job,' or even 'I learned to read Spanish with this magazine,'” added de la Torre.For advertising or distribution opportunities, visit .About El ClasificadoFounded in 1988, El Clasificado, dba EC Hispanic Media, began as a weekly classified publication for the Spanish-speaking community. Today, it is a multimedia powerhouse and digital agency that reaches millions through its flagship site ElClasificado, award-winning print publications, and strategic events across the U.S.About VivelaVivela is a monthly bilingual lifestyle magazine launched in December 2024. With a circulation of 100,000 glossy copies, it delivers culturally relevant content to Latinas across Los Angeles, Orange County, the Inland Empire, and beyond empowering them through stories that reflect their values, needs, and aspirations.

