Explore the Wonders of Our World with the Little Curiosities Children’s Book Series by Jeffrey C. McGregor
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Ten Engaging Books That Turn Big Questions into Brilliant Discoveries for Young Minds
Award-winning author and educator Jeffrey C. McGregor invites children, parents, and educators to embark on an extraordinary journey of discovery with his newest children's book series, Little Curiosities. Designed to captivate curious minds and nurture a lifelong love of learning, this ten-part series breaks down complex topics into fun, accessible adventures for young readers.
From glowing creatures of the night to the secrets of space, energy, weather, and the microscopic world, Little Curiosities brings science and nature to life through clear storytelling, vivid illustrations, and a deep appreciation for the awe-inspiring planet we call home.
Each book explores a specific theme including:
Nature’s Glow delves into the magical world of bioluminescence.
Travelling Seeds reveals the clever ways plants spread across the earth.
The Solar System whisks readers through our cosmic neighborhood.
Photosynthesis, Biomes, Carbon and Nitrogen Cycles, and Renewable Energy offer a fresh look at Earth science in action.
Global Warming and Natural Disasters tackle today’s pressing environmental topics in a kid-friendly way.
Microorganisms opens a window into the invisible life all around us.
With his background in Economics and Engineering Science, and fluency in English, French, and Igbo, McGregor brings a unique global perspective to his work. His passion for making learning engaging and inclusive shines through every page, making the series ideal for classroom enrichment, homeschooling, or bedtime discovery.
Little Curiosities is a launchpad for young explorers to better understand the world around them. By making science approachable and fun, the author hopes to spark curiosity that lasts a lifetime.
The complete Little Curiosities series books include:
Little Curiosities(Part 1): Nature's Glow
Little Curiosities(Part 2): Travelling Seeds
Little Curiosities(Part 3): The Solar System
Little Curiosities(Part 4): Photosynthesis
Little Curiosities(Part 5): Biomes
Little Curiosities(Part 6): Carbon and Nitrogen Cycles
Little Curiosities(Part 7): Global Warming
Little Curiosities(Part 8): Renewable Energy
Little Curiosities(Part 9): Natural Disasters
Little Curiosities(Part 10): Microorganisms
About the Author
Jeffrey C. McGregor is a multilingual author with a passion for education, storytelling, and exploration. His writing bridges the gap between complex scientific ideas and young readers’ natural curiosity, empowering children to ask big questions and seek meaningful answers. When he’s not writing, Jeffrey enjoys learning about new cultures, staying connected to nature, and inspiring the next generation of thinkers.
