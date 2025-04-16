403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Every Second Counts: Formula 1® to use Globant’s Team Content Delivery System at STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, launched a new Team Content Delivery System for the 2025 Formula 1® season. This cutting-edge development enhances the competitive experience of a sport that challenges race teams to perform at their highest potential. This system will be used by all racing teams during the Formula 1® STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from April 18–20, 2025.
As an Official Partner of Formula 1®, Globant is committed to supporting the organization in the creation of world-class IT systems and products. The Team Content Delivery System empowers engineers and team principals with real-time and archived video and data analysis. This resource enables them to make critical decisions regarding driver strategy during races, influencing the outcome of a race or even a championship title.
Designed with next-generation technology, the Team Content Delivery System focuses on responsiveness and usability. As seen at every race, it seamlessly integrates more than 30 video channels with various audio sources, alongside synchronized, cataloged data events for immediate replay analysis, user sharing, and live response. This advancement promises to facilitate quicker and more informed decision-making during critical race moments.
“Formula 1 is the name of the game when it comes to speed, precision, and strategy—and that’s exactly the mindset Globant brought to developing the enhanced TCDS platform. At Globant, we’re building technology that doesn’t just support performance but elevates the way decisions are made in real time. As F1 continues to push the boundaries of what's possible on the track, we’re proud to be a partner pushing the boundaries off the track—especially here in Saudi Arabia, where the pace of innovation and digital transformation is redefining what the future can look like" said Federico Pienovi, CBO & CEO of New Markets at Globant.
“Since becoming an Official Partner of Formula 1, Globant has embraced the opportunity to work with Formula 1 to enhance our digital capabilities. The Team Content Delivery System will further evolve how teams consume and process key trackside data to support them in making faster and more informed decisions when needed. This launch represents a key milestone in our partnership, we look forward to other collaborations that will only enhance the drama and excitement of Formula 1 both on and off the track.”, said Chris Roberts, Director of IT at Formula 1.
Key features of the Team Content Delivery System include:
● On-prem video ingestion and cloud delivery pipelines
● Data normalization and classification
● Live-to-VOD storage and delivery
● Synchronized multiple video pipelines
● A user interface designed for improved usability
In addition to acclaimed visual design and usability improvements, the system boasts increased availability, responsiveness, and resiliency. This cutting-edge solution delivers exceptional flexibility and adaptability compared to previous versions. Notably, it is expected to reduce response times from 9 seconds with the old application to under 5 seconds for live connections in the paddock network at the track, and approximately 6 seconds for users connecting over the internet.
Throughout this ongoing partnership, Formula 1 will leverage Globant's leading technology to forge deeper connections with fans and create unforgettable moments for those attending Grands Prix, both on and off the track.
As an Official Partner of Formula 1®, Globant is committed to supporting the organization in the creation of world-class IT systems and products. The Team Content Delivery System empowers engineers and team principals with real-time and archived video and data analysis. This resource enables them to make critical decisions regarding driver strategy during races, influencing the outcome of a race or even a championship title.
Designed with next-generation technology, the Team Content Delivery System focuses on responsiveness and usability. As seen at every race, it seamlessly integrates more than 30 video channels with various audio sources, alongside synchronized, cataloged data events for immediate replay analysis, user sharing, and live response. This advancement promises to facilitate quicker and more informed decision-making during critical race moments.
“Formula 1 is the name of the game when it comes to speed, precision, and strategy—and that’s exactly the mindset Globant brought to developing the enhanced TCDS platform. At Globant, we’re building technology that doesn’t just support performance but elevates the way decisions are made in real time. As F1 continues to push the boundaries of what's possible on the track, we’re proud to be a partner pushing the boundaries off the track—especially here in Saudi Arabia, where the pace of innovation and digital transformation is redefining what the future can look like" said Federico Pienovi, CBO & CEO of New Markets at Globant.
“Since becoming an Official Partner of Formula 1, Globant has embraced the opportunity to work with Formula 1 to enhance our digital capabilities. The Team Content Delivery System will further evolve how teams consume and process key trackside data to support them in making faster and more informed decisions when needed. This launch represents a key milestone in our partnership, we look forward to other collaborations that will only enhance the drama and excitement of Formula 1 both on and off the track.”, said Chris Roberts, Director of IT at Formula 1.
Key features of the Team Content Delivery System include:
● On-prem video ingestion and cloud delivery pipelines
● Data normalization and classification
● Live-to-VOD storage and delivery
● Synchronized multiple video pipelines
● A user interface designed for improved usability
In addition to acclaimed visual design and usability improvements, the system boasts increased availability, responsiveness, and resiliency. This cutting-edge solution delivers exceptional flexibility and adaptability compared to previous versions. Notably, it is expected to reduce response times from 9 seconds with the old application to under 5 seconds for live connections in the paddock network at the track, and approximately 6 seconds for users connecting over the internet.
Throughout this ongoing partnership, Formula 1 will leverage Globant's leading technology to forge deeper connections with fans and create unforgettable moments for those attending Grands Prix, both on and off the track.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment