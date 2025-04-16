403
Peru Court Imposes 15-Year Sentence on Ex-President Humala, Wife for Money Laundering
(MENAFN) Former Peruvian President Ollanta Humala and his wife, Nadine Heredia, were sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday after being found guilty of money laundering, as reported by local sources.
The judges of the National Superior Court concluded that the couple received around $3 million in illicit contributions from the Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht and the Venezuelan government to finance Humala’s election campaigns in 2006 and 2011. Heredia oversaw the campaign operations for both elections.
Judge Nayko Coronado, who mandated their immediate arrest, stated that the couple undertook various measures to launder the illegal funds.
Following the verdict, Heredia requested political asylum at the Brazilian Embassy in Lima, a request later confirmed by Peru’s Foreign Ministry under the 1954 Convention on Diplomatic Asylum.
In connection with the same case, Heredia’s brother, Ilan Heredia, received a 12-year prison sentence.
Officials also announced that Humala will serve his sentence at Lima’s Barbadillo Prison, where several former presidents are currently incarcerated.
With this decision, Humala becomes the third former president of Peru in two decades to be imprisoned due to the Odebrecht scandal. Former President Alejandro Toledo is currently serving a 20-year sentence, while Alberto Fujimori remains in prison for multiple convictions.
The investigation into Humala and Heredia commenced in 2015, just a year prior to Odebrecht's admission of bribing officials across Latin America.
