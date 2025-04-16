Hong Kong Institute Of Chartered Digital Asset Analysts Officially Launched To Establish HK As Global Hub For Digital Asset Talent

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 April 2025 – The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Digital Asset Analysts (HKCDAA) held its grand inauguration ceremony at the China Everbright Centre in Wan Chai, marking the official opening of its headquarters. The event was led by Dr. Anthony Neoh, Honorary Chairman of HKCDAA, former Chairman of Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), and former Chief Advisor to China's Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). Distinguished guests from government agencies, financial institutions, and the virtual asset industry gathered to witness this milestone. Following the ceremony, participants engaged in a productive seminar on“Web3 Digital Asset Talent Standards in Hong Kong.”

Inauguration Ceremony: A New Chapter for Digital Asset Professional Certification

Established in September 2023, HKCDAA aims to become the premier global association for digital asset analysts, supporting the Hong Kong SAR Government's strategic vision of building an international virtual asset hub. Guided by the principle of“leading global innovation in digital assets,” the institute is committed to establishing an authoritative professional certification system for the industry. The opening of its new headquarters represents a significant step forward in promoting standardized and professional development of Hong Kong's digital asset sector.

Dr. Anthony Neoh stated during the ceremony,“As an international financial center, Hong Kong is actively embracing the future of Web3.0 and digital assets. The establishment of HKCDAA will cultivate more professionals with deep theoretical knowledge and practical expertise, reinforcing Hong Kong's position as a leading global digital asset hub.”

Seminar: Advancing Web3 Digital Asset Talent Standards

Following the inauguration, HKCDAA hosted a high-level seminar on“Web3 Digital Asset Talent Standards in Hong Kong.” Discussions covered six key topics, including the current state of Hong Kong's Web3.0 ecosystem, talent gaps and training mechanisms, corporate talent strategies, and policy recommendations. Attendees included government officials, financial institution representatives, academic experts, and industry leaders, all exploring ways to drive sustainable industry growth through standardized professional certification.

Dr. Yu Jianing, Director of HKCDAA, emphasized,“The rapid growth of the digital asset industry demands more interdisciplinary professionals. Through systematic training and certification, we aim to nurture experts with expertise in technology, finance, and legal compliance.” Participants also provided constructive suggestions on talent recruitment, qualification recognition, and tax incentives to support Hong Kong's Web3 and digital asset policies.

HKCDAA's Mission: Building a World-Class Digital Asset Certification System

The institute's flagship program, the Chartered Digital Asset Analyst (CDAA) qualification, has been officially recognized by the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority (HKEAA), placing it alongside prestigious global certifications such as CFA and FRM. The three-tier examination covers digital asset fundamentals, blockchain technology, investment analysis, and risk management, designed to cultivate professionals at all levels.

The first CDAA examination will take place on June 28, 2025, at designated HKEAA test centers. To align with the Greater Bay Area talent development strategy and accommodate growing demand from mainland professionals and university students seeking opportunities in Hong Kong, HKCDAA is actively evaluating the feasibility of adding test centers in mainland China to facilitate cross-border talent mobility.

Mr. Romeo Wang, Executive Secretary-General of HKCDAA, remarked,“Amid the trend toward institutionalization and compliance in digital assets, we aim to supply the industry with qualified professionals through rigorous certification and industry collaboration. This will not only address talent shortages but also advance Hong Kong's Web3.0 policies, solidifying its leadership as an international virtual asset center.”

Looking Ahead

The successful launch of HKCDAA and its inaugural seminar mark a major milestone in standardizing digital asset talent development in Hong Kong. Moving forward, the institute will continue collaborating with governments, enterprises, and academic institutions to position Hong Kong as a global nexus for Web3.0 and financial innovation.

