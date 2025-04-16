Al Khulaifi Meets French President's Envoy To Lebanon

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met yesterday with French President's Envoy to Lebanon H E Jean-Yves Le Drian. They discussed relations between the two countries.

In addition, they discussed the developments in Lebanon. The Minister of State reiterated Qatar's firm stance in supporting Lebanon and its people, emphasising its continued support for regional and international efforts aimed at preserving Lebanon's unity, security, and stability.