The 8Th China Edfest Gives Parents A Powerful Voice

SHANGHAI, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th China Festival of Education , hosted by Wellington College China, brought together over 70 speakers and more than 800 attendees from around the world. Held on Saturday 12 April at Wellington College International Shanghai, thought leaders in academia, mental health, technology, finance and business discussed the future of education and how it will adapt in the face of rapid societal change. It was a day of insightful workshops and inspiring talks that explored education through the lenses of technology, family-school collaboration, environmentalism and sustainability, wellbeing and so much more .

"Change is the only constant," said Julian Jeffrey, Wellington College China's Chief Executive Master, "and with each passing day, the pace of that change only seems to accelerate. By remaining vigilant, informed and flexible we can navigate the challenges and the opportunities these changes present. That's why events like the Festival of Education are so vital. The discussions we have at EdFest inspire fresh thinking. They equip us with the tools we need to adapt, grow and ensure that our education system keeps pace with the ever-evolving needs of our young learners."

A Platform for Parents' Voices

A strong partnership with parents is essential to any successful school. With that in mind, the festival debuted its first-ever parent panel discussions . Many Wellington College China parents are leaders in academics, finance, biotech, AI and robotics , and they have a unique perspective on how we can equip our children for an increasingly complex future. The day was therefore punctuated with panels featuring parent representatives from around the Wellington College China group. They discussed a host of salient issues around preparing our children for the revolutionary technological changes they will likely face in the future.

The Transformative Power of AI in Education

AI and its profound implications for education was a key theme of the day. Yong Zhao, Professor at the University of Kansas and the Melbourne Graduate School of Education , for instance, delivered a keynote address emphasising the importance of leveraging AI's capabilities while at the same time developing the uniquely human skills that machines struggle to replicate.

Dr Max Zhou, Co-Founder and CEO of DexRobot and a Hiba Academy Nantong parent, led a thought-provoking discussion titled 'Raising our Children in an AI+Robot World: Should They Be Workers, Players or Shapers?'. In it, he examined how AI is reshaping the future of work and the skills children will need to thrive.

Ryan Lu, Director of IT at Wellington College China , provided an institutional perspective with 'WCC AI Space: The Evolution of AI at Wellington College China', showcasing how they are integrating the technology to enhance the infrastructure and curriculum at all Wellington College China schools.

Alex Johnson, Chief Product Officer at UnconstrainED , shared how to personalise learning and make teaching more efficient in his session titled 'Using AI to Transform Your Teaching'. Moreover, Gregor Markovic, Director of Educational Technology at Wellington College Tianjin , explored 'Going Beyond General AI Tools for Education', offering strategies for leveraging advanced AI technologies to enhance classroom practices.

Attendants walked away with several practical approaches to integrating AI into their daily work without sacrificing important soft skills like critical thinking, creativity and emotional intelligence.

Exploring Education From Every Angle

Beyond AI, the festival featured a wide range of sessions that tackled pressing issues in education.

Professor Zhou Jiaxian, Founder of the Research Center for Educational Neuroscience at East China Normal University , discussed why it is important that parents play an active role in their children's education with a talk titled 'Evidence-Based Family-School Cooperation from Educational Neuroscience Research'.

Meanwhile, Joanne Zhang, Mental Health Counsellor at ELG , delivered a talk called 'Compassionate Conversations: Talking to Parents About Seeking Support for Their Child'. She offered several practical strategies for building supportive environments that promote emotional wellbeing.

Alex Aristizabal, Director of Teaching and Learning at YK Pao School , explored how leadership drives innovation and continuous improvement in education with 'High-Impact Professional Development: A Collaborative Approach'. Tom Sherrington, Education Consultant and co-author of the book Teaching Walkthrus , shared best practices and practical techniques in 'The Elements of an Effective Coaching Programme'.

Dr Helen Wright, an international education advisor , led a session on 'The Globally Competent School: Why, What and How?' that examined how schools can equip pupils with the skills and mindset they need to thrive in an interconnected world.

Dan McCloy, Head of Curriculum at Green School Bali , led a compelling discussion on 'Experiential Learning Through Regenerative Design' that showcased how schools can integrate sustainability into their curricula. This naturally dovetailed with 'Creating Curriculum on the Front Lines of Climate Change', a talk about practical strategies for teaching environmental stewardship by Abby MacPhail, IB Geography and History Teacher at the United Nations International School .

The Art and Science of Teaching & Educating for Wisdom and Versatility

Several Wellington College China teachers weighed in on innovative teaching approaches. Dr Tania Blatti, Head of Upper Primary at Wellington College International Shanghai , focused on strategies for creating impactful and enduring learning experiences with 'Making Learning Last'. Additionally, Rob Spillane and Jingwen Chen, Assistant Heads of Hiba Academy Shanghai (Nursery) , led a discussion on techniques for 'Developing Oracy to Create Bilingual Language Rich Classrooms'.

Between the workshops and panel discussions, attendees had the opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals. They were also treated to spectacular dance and music showcases by talented Wellington College International Shanghai pupils . In the spirit of the times, there was even some entertainment provided by a troupe of state-of-the-art robots .

Jeremy Birk, Director of EdFest, said, "We look forward to expanding the reach and impact of The Bridge and Festival of Education through a rich, year-round workshop series featuring global thought-leaders across a range of inspiring and future-focused topics."

The 8th China EdFest was a resounding success that highlighted the power of collaboration and the transformative potential of education. But this event is just the beginning. EdFest is part of a global mission to build a connected community of lifelong learners, thinkers and innovators . In the coming year, schools within the Wellington College Education group will be hosting EdFests around the world -from China to the UK, the US and Thailand. By bringing together all stakeholders in education-teachers, parents, business owners and more-we can find new ways to equip the next generation with the skills they need to thrive in the world.

