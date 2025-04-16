Markets4you Wins Most Innovative Mobile Trading Application 2025 And Announces Lower Costs On Indices Trading
Markets4you has been awarded the title of Most Innovative Mobile Trading Application 2025 by Global Business Magazine, recognizing the brokerage's efforts in creating a mobile trading experience that's both powerful and practical.
For many traders, staying connected to the markets while managing other daily responsibilities can be a challenge. Markets4you's mobile app was developed with this in mind. It offers a seamless trading experience that fits into the lifestyle of today's fast-moving trader-allowing them to open and close trades, monitor markets, manage accounts, and access key tools anytime, from anywhere.
Up to 40% Lower Trading Costs on Indices
Markets4you has also introduced a major update for traders who focus on indices. Indices trading has become increasingly popular due to its ability to offer exposure to broad markets through a single position.
Many are turning to indices for their liquidity, volatility, and opportunities to capitalize on global market trends. In response, Markets4you has reduced spreads and commissions on major indices by up to 40%, giving clients better value and more potential to grow their returns.
For full details on the updated pricing and trading hours, users can visit Markets4you's official website: www.markets4you.com
About Markets4you
is an award-winning, multi-asset trading platform offering contracts for difference (CFDs) in a wide range of markets across various assets, including forex, stocks, commodities, and indices. For 18 years, Markets4you has been trusted by over 3 million traders and 52,000 partners award-winning broker has attained over 35 industry awards, including:
International Business Magazine Awards 2024
-
Best Partnership Program Asia
Best Global Online Trading Platform
Best Global Mobile Trading App
Global Forex Awards 2024
-
Best Affiliate Program – Asia
Most Transparent Broker – Global
Forex4you and Markets4you are registered trademarks of E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc.For more information, users can visit Tags: Forex
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment