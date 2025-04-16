Is Higher Education Going Beyond Skilled Laborers And Building Visionaries?

File photo of College students

By Seema Sangra

India has a 377 million Gen Z population–born between 1996 and 2010. They're the second-youngest generation, between millennials and Generation Alpha. This is also the generation for whom the new media is not the new media but the only media most know about.

They are also referred to as the communication generation since they have grown up with access to loads of information at the click of a button. Smartphones, watches, apps, and Reels are part of their indispensable ecosystem. This generation is also going to be the most educated generation of all.

And many have either got into higher education or are getting into it, which makes higher education a center of everyone's attention and concern, while simultaneously, a lot of technology disruptions are taking place on a day-to-day basis.

Besides this shifting societal expectations, Gen Z's ambitions and consistently changing job market have brought multiple challenges for the students as well as policymakers.

Another unique situation that Gen Z faced as teenagers is COVID-19, a sudden health disruption that also changed education.

By 2019, MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) and educational apps had already started to get popularised, but all of a sudden global education system moved onto an online mode, and the rest is history.

Same year, the fourth education policy was brought forward in India. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 envisions significant reforms in India's education system, including a shift toward multidisciplinary undergraduate programs and a comprehensive overhaul of curriculum, teaching methods, assessment, and student support mechanisms to enhance learning experiences.

The NEP rollout comes at a time when global education systems are grappling with rapid technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI). The rise of AI-powered tools and applications is reshaping industries, displacing traditional jobs, and necessitating a re-evaluation of skill development in education. As the NEP 2020 seeks to modernise India's academic framework, the broader debate on adapting education to an AI-driven future continues to gain urgency worldwide.

There is a lot also being discussed globally about the education systems and policies in the midst of these disruptions. Many jobs taken over by the AI tools are already making Gen Z insecure about their life and careers.

So, how can educators design a syllabus and teaching methodology that addresses the growing need for both technical proficiency and intellectual depth? India's National Education Policy (NEP) offers a crucial insight, stating:“The preparation of professionals must involve an education in ethics and the importance of public good. It must centrally involve critical and interdisciplinary thinking, discussion, debate, research, and innovation.”

This statement highlights a critical gap in today's higher education landscape: an overemphasis on hands-on training at the expense of deeper reasoning, contextual understanding, and creative problem-solving.

Two to three decades ago, India's education system had a clearer distinction of Polytechnics and vocational institutes that focused on hands-on, job-ready skills, and Universities and traditional colleges emphasised theory, critical analysis, and broader intellectual development.

Today, the lines have blurred.

While integrating practical training into mainstream education is necessary, the pendulum has swung too far. The relentless push for“skill development” risks producing technically adept workers without the ability to think strategically, ethically, or innovatively.

Striking the right balance should be the new pedagogical approach to cultivate both skilled professionals and thought leaders. We must integrate hands-on learning with theoretical depth. Tool-based training should be paired with discussions on why and when to apply these tools. Emphasis should be on interdisciplinary learning. We must blend technical education with philosophy, sociology, and ethics to build well-rounded thinkers. Encourage students to question, analyse, and innovate rather than just execute.

The future belongs to those who cannot only use tools but also reimagine them. By balancing hands-on training with critical thinking, we can move from producing mere executors to nurturing strategic, ethical, and visionary minds, prepared to tackle the world's most pressing challenges!

– A native of Jammu & Kashmir, the author is the Program Leader of Media Studies at Amity University, Dubai, and Media Advisor to the Kashmir Film Festival.