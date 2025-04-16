403
Hindustan Zinc Revolutionizes Metal Logistics With Digitally Enabled Zinc Freight Bazaar
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Udaipur, 15th April 2025: Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC), India's only and the world's largest integrated zinc producer, marks a significant stride with the launch of digital-first logistics management system, Zinc Freight Bazaar. This pioneering initiative positions Hindustan Zinc as one of the first among non-ferrous metals companies in India to introduce an innovative logistics platform designed to empower customers, enhance experience and simplify the logistics process. The platform features live tracking, logistics planner, bidding tool and host of affiliated logistics service partners.
Traditionally, the zinc procurement process required customers to shuttle between multiple systems for logistics coordination and shipment tracking, often leading to operational inefficiencies. This platform offers a streamlined, end-to-end digital solution that empowers business teams to procure critical metals with ease.
Zinc plays an indispensable role in galvanization, safeguarding steel from corrosion and supporting critical industries such as infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, electronics, high-tech manufacturing, defence, and electric mobility. Designed with a sharp focus on user experience, Zinc Freight Bazaar facilitates robust production planning and enables customers to make well-informed logistics decisions. The platform is tailored to meet the nuanced requirements of its customers.
Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO Hindustan Zinc Limited, said, "At Hindustan Zinc, we have always prioritized a customer-first approach to enhance the critical metal buying experience. With the integration of digitalization, we are taking a decisive step forward in delivering a seamless, tech-enabled experience. This platform simplifies procurement and reinforces our commitment to building a future-ready supply chain. As India's economy continues to expand, the role of zinc in infrastructure development becomes increasingly vital. This platform will empower manufacturers with improved production planning while providing a unified solution for logistics management."
Hindustan Zinc's offering includes London Metal Exchange (LME) registered world-class products like Special High-Grade Zinc, High Grade Zinc, Asia's first low carbon 'green' zinc EcoZen, Prime Western Zinc, Continuous Galvanizing Grade Zinc, Special High Grade Jumbo Zinc, High Grade Jumbo Zinc, Hindustan Zinc Die Casting Alloy 3, Hindustan Zinc Die Casting Alloy 5, Special High-Grade Lead among other variants. As a fully integrated mine-to-metal producer, Hindustan Zinc ensures a steady and reliable supply chain, guaranteeing uninterrupted delivery of critical metals to global markets.
Hindustan Zinc offers one of the world's largest zinc product portfolios, serving over 40 countries with a strong focus on customer innovation. The company's zinc products are the first in India to be Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) verified, ensuring transparency in environmental impact, and are certified by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) for quality. Additionally, the company also has REACH quality certification for exporting its products to Europe.
Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company, is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. The company holds a market share of about 75% of the primary zinc market in India. Hindustan Zinc has been recognized as the world's most sustainable company in the metals and mining category for the second consecutive year by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024, reflecting its operational excellence, innovation, and leading ESG practices. The company also launched EcoZen, Asia's first low carbon 'green' zinc brand. Produced using renewable energy, EcoZen has a carbon footprint of less than 1 tonne of carbon equivalent per tonne of zinc produced, about 75% lower than the global average. Hindustan Zinc is also a certified 2.41 times Water-Positive company and is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. Transforming the lives of 1.9 million people through its focused social welfare initiatives, Hindustan Zinc is among the Top 10 CSR companies in India. As an energy transition metals company, Hindustan Zinc is pivotal in providing critical metals essential for a sustainable future.
