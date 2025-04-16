Three Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Odesa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Three people were injured in a Russian drone strike on Odesa.

The State Emergency Service said this in a post on its official Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"According to preliminary information, three people have been injured," the statement said.

The attack caused fires at multiple locations. Some residential buildings caught fire and warehouse facilities sustained damage.

As Ukrinform reported, the enemy attacked Odesa with combat drones, damaging civilian infrastructure.

Photo credit: State Emergency Service