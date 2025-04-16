Erdogan: Türkiye To Stand By Syria Against Efforts To Undermine Peace

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ANKARA, Apr 16 (NNN-TRT) – Türkiye will continue to support the current Syrian leadership, in face of any attempts to derail peace and stability in the country, President Recep Erdogan said.

“Türkiye will stand with Syria against all efforts to prevent the country from achieving lasting peace and stability. Just as we did not allow Syria to be divided by a terror corridor, we will not allow it to be divided by any other means either,” Erdogan said, following a cabinet meeting, in Ankara.

He declared that, a new phase had begun in Syria, stating,“There is no going back to the period before Dec 8, in Syria. A new era has begun,” referring to the fall of former Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad's rule.

As Syria moves towards recovery and long-term peace, Erdogan said, the entire region stands to benefit.

The remarks came, days after Erdogan met with Syrian leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Türkiye had supported anti-government factions during the rule of al-Assad, and remains one of the strongest foreign backers of al-Sharaa, who led the coalition that ousted al-Assad in a whirlwind offensive in Dec, last year.– NNN-TRT