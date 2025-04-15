'Swimming Skills Not Enough': RAK Police Officer Urges Water Sports Enthusiasts To Wear Life Jackets

As summertime approaches, water safety becomes a critical issue in the UAE. One of the most common problems is riding water scooters and jet skis without adhering to safety procedures like wearing a life jacket.

A RAK police officer has urged residents and tourists to prioritize their safety this summer by wearing life jackets, regardless of their swimming abilities. Warrant Officer Taleb Abdullah Ali Muhammad from the Search and Rescue Department's Marine Rescue Unit said many accidents occur because people don't understand the gravity of the situation. "Many assume that because they know how to swim, they're safe," he told Khaleej Times during GCC traffic week in Manar mall center.

"However, in the event of an accident where someone is thrown off a scooter and loses consciousness, they could drown without even realizing it. That's why wearing a life jacket is important; swimming skills alone are not enough," Taleb noted.

Insights on rescue operations

Officer Taleb, currently assigned to shoreline security, explained that marine rescue missions are often challenging, especially when the exact location of an incident is unknown.

Depending on conditions and visibility, the team utilises various search pattern techniques, including circular, U-shaped, and T-shaped formations.

"In the T-shaped method, the boat stays above, connected by a rope to a long metal rod, with divers below," he said. "We use this method when visibility is poor. But when using it, you must know the nature of the location before going in. Sometimes, there are underwater obstacles. If you're descending and can't see anything and if you're unfamiliar with the spot and there's a boat anchored nearby, it could lead to injury."

Jet ski traffic and safety patrols

In his current role, Taleb focuses on shoreline safety, which includes organising jet ski traffic and preventing accidents caused by irresponsible behaviour.

"Reckless riding of jetskis continues to be a major issue," he said. "Our job is not just about enforcement, but also about educating the public and ensuring that the waters remain safe for everyone."

Equipment used in rescue missions

Rescue operations utilise various tools, including inflatable lifting bags powered by air cylinders, to safely raise heavy objects like trucks when someone is trapped. Officer Taleb stated that these bags have different lifting capacities, ranging from 1 to 10 tonnes and even more, and it's vital for rescuers to accurately estimate weights and choose appropriate equipment to fit the situation.

He also highlighted that rescue gear changes with the season and water conditions. In cold environments, divers wear thermal wetsuits to retain body heat, while in extreme conditions, they opt for waterproof dry suits to protect against freezing temperatures and hazardous chemicals.“Adapting our gear to the situation is crucial,” he noted.