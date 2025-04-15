OKX Accelerates US Expansion With Crypto Exchange, Web3 Wallet, And New US CEO

San Jose to serve as new US HQ; Roshan Robert named CEO of US operations as OKX expands its product suite to offer customers greater choice for Crypto

SAN JOSE, Calif. and NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading global crypto exchange, is accelerating its United States expansion with the launch of its centralized exchange and powerful Web3 wallet, along with a key leadership appointment. Customers in the US can now access OKX's high-performance trading platform, with existing customers migrating seamlessly and new customers gradually gaining access ahead of a full nationwide launch.

As part of its comprehensive US strategy, OKX has appointed Roshan Robert as US CEO and established its new regional headquarters in San Jose, California. These strategic moves underscore OKX's commitment to delivering secure, compliant, and innovative crypto solutions while staying ahead of evolving US regulatory frameworks.

"With Roshan leading our US operations and our new San Jose headquarters, we're reinforcing OKX's commitment to regulatory excellence, responsible innovation, and talent recruitment," said Hong Fang, Global President of OKX. "The US is a key part of OKX's global growth strategy, and we are excited to continue expanding our presence here."

A Powerful New Alternative for US Crypto Customers

OKX's US exchange launch is part of a strategic rebranding effort that will enable existing OKcoin customers to onboard to the OKX platform. This migration process will enable customers to access OKX's high-performance trading engine, low fees, deep liquidity, and seamless fiat on-ramps for USD deposits and withdrawals.

New customers will be onboarded in phases, with OKX planning a broader US launch later this year. By prioritizing a measured rollout, OKX aims to ensure a smooth, secure experience as it expands access to its advanced trading platform.

OKX is also launching a new self-custody wallet for US users, giving people an easy and secure way to take full control of their crypto. The wallet supports over 130 different blockchains and includes built-in tools to swap tokens, move assets across chains, explore NFTs, and access popular Web3 apps-all from one simple mobile app or browser extension. It's designed to make navigating the world of crypto and Web3 easier for everyone, whether you're just getting started or already deep in the space.

OKX maintains a global proof of reserve for all account assets on our platform and performs monthly proof of reserves reports verified by blockchain security firm Hacken , reinforcing transparency and trust in the assets held on our exchange.

Strengthening Leadership in the US

To guide its US expansion, OKX has named Roshan Robert as US CEO. Robert brings extensive experience in capital markets, regulatory compliance, and product strategy. He will focus on fostering proactive regulatory engagement and driving responsible innovation as OKX navigates the evolving US crypto landscape.

"With the US advancing crypto regulatory clarity, we see tremendous opportunities to build trust and deliver secure, compliant digital asset solutions," said Roshan Robert, OKX US CEO. "I'm excited to lead OKX's efforts in the US and bring our customers a flexible, high-performance crypto experience."

A Hub for Innovation, Growth, and Talent

OKX established its US headquarters in San Jose, California, positioning the company at the heart of Silicon Valley's innovation ecosystem. This strategic move strengthens OKX's regional operations, enabling it to recruit top-tier talent, foster cutting-edge product development, and expand its presence in the world's largest financial market.

These US initiatives are part of OKX's broader global expansion, which has seen the company secure licenses in key financial hubs, including Europe, the UAE, Australia, and Singapore. OKX will launch in a majority of US state , with plans to expand even further throughout the year. For more details, visit OK or download the OKX ap .

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange. Trusted by more than 60 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top brand partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx .

-END-

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE OKX

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED