Information Minister: Gulf Youth Main Force Behind Sustainable Development
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 15 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information, Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi said Tuesday that Gulf youth are the primary force behind "the sustainable development process in our countries."
The ministers' remarks came in a speech delivered by Minister Al-Mutairi during a ceremony honoring a group of distinguished Gulf youth, held by the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf under the slogan "Gulf Youth: Creativity - Leadership - Achievement."
Al-Mutairi added, "it is our duty to provide our Gulf youth with an environment that embraces their ambitions, believes in their capabilities, and supports their journey toward excellence." He expressed his pride in participating in this celebration.
The minister pointed out that the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, since the Council's founding, have established a firm vision that investing in people, especially the energies of youth, is the best way to build prosperous and sustainable societies.
Al-Mutairi noted that youth a great responsibility: to continue striving, overcome challenges, and remain true to your pledge and promise, and to be the pillars of these nations and the makers of their pride.
"With your determination, resolve, and innovation, the GCC countries will remain at the forefront of countries that believe in and take pride in their youth and build their future with their efforts," he added.
The minister called on youth to "reflect on their surroundings in this rapidly changing world," stating "progress has become dependent on innovation and excellence because of determination and perseverance."
The minister conveyed greetings on behalf of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Sabah, and their heartfelt wishes for success and fulfillment.
The minister also expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, government, and people, for hosting this important event, and to GCC Secretary General Jassim Al-Budaiwi and his staff for their great and dedicated efforts in supporting the progress of Gulf youth and empowering them in various aspects. (end)
