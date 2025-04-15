Branding Los Angeles Celebrates 5 Years Of Impact With Earth Day Beach Clean-Up In Santa Monica, California

Branding Team - National Logo

- Ben BehroozLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In celebration of Earth Day 2025, Branding Los Angeles is honored to host their 5th Annual Beach Clean-Up on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at Ocean Park Beach in Santa Monica (Parking Lot 5), beginning at 8:00 AM.What started five years ago as a humble team-building initiative has transformed into a powerful annual tradition - one that unites creatives, families, students, business owners, and local residents for a shared cause: to protect and preserve the coastline that so many Angelenos call home. This year's milestone event reflects half a decade of action, intention, and impact rooted in a genuine commitment to community and environmental stewardship.“This event is personal to us,” says Benjamin Behrooz, Founder and CEO of Branding Los Angeles.“It's more than a clean-up - it's a reflection of our values and our belief that every brand, no matter its size, has a responsibility to give back to the world around it. It's our privilege to help out. Our community gives so much to us - this is just one of the many ways we strive to return that love and energy, not only to each other, but to the Earth.”At its core, Branding Los Angeles believes that great branding begins with integrity, and there is no greater way to exemplify that than by investing in the people and places that allow us to thrive. This annual clean-up is not just a campaign - it is a hands-on demonstration of the agency's ongoing mission to amplify purpose-driven action. Whether building brands, telling stories, or clearing beaches, the team approaches every effort with heart, creativity, and a drive for meaningful impact.The event is open to the public, and all ages are encouraged to participate. Volunteers can look forward to:- A morning of hands-on beach clean-up- Opportunities for community connection and networking- Complimentary coffee and pastries- Cleanup tools, gloves, and supplies- Free commemorative t-shirtsOver the past four years, this initiative has helped remove hundreds of pounds of waste from Santa Monica beach, prevented plastic and pollutants from entering the ocean, and sparked critical conversations around sustainability and responsible living.“At the end of the day, this is about legacy,” adds Behrooznia.“It's about showing the next generation what care looks like in action - through our work, our partnerships, and our presence. We're not just marketing businesses - we're shaping culture, and that comes with responsibility.”Event Details:📍 Ocean Park Beach, Santa Monica (Parking Lot 5)📅 Saturday, April 19, 2025🕗 8:00 AM – 11:00 AMThis is your invitation to be a part of something bigger than yourself. Whether you're a long-time volunteer or joining us for the first time, we welcome you - bring your friends, your family, or come solo and connect with other passionate change-makers. Help us honor Earth Day by taking action, making memories, and keeping our beaches clean for generations to come.To RSVP or learn more, visit .

Branding Los Angeles Earth Day Beach Clean Up 2025

