BCE Consulting Welcomes Pete Gilmore As A Senior Advisor To The Firm's Retail & Apparel Practice

Pete Gilmore

Gilmore Strengthens BCE's Merchandising, Supply Chain, and Operations Expertise

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / --BCE Consulting , a boutique strategy consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Pete Gilmore as Senior Advisor to the firm's Retail & Apparel Practice. With an extensive background across footwear, apparel, and outdoor markets, Gilmore brings deep expertise in product operations, further enhancing the firm's capabilities in delivering comprehensive strategic solutions to its clients.Gilmore has a proven track record of optimizing global product operations for some of the most recognized brands in the industry, including Crocs, Under Armour, and CCM. His experience spans sourcing, logistics, inventory management, and sustainable supply chain practices, all of which are critical in today's rapidly evolving market landscape. Gilmore's expertise is also a perfect complement to the work already being done with retail industry thought leader, Matt Powell, who joined BCE in 2023 also as Senior Advisor.“Our firm has built a strong reputation as a trusted advisor helping brands and retailers grow their top line, and Pete's addition significantly strengthens our ability to provide end-to-end solutions for our clients,” said Walt Shepard, Principal and head of BCE's Retail & Apparel practice.“Pete's experience across product development, merchandising, sourcing/supply chain management, and operations will be invaluable in helping businesses navigate this particularly dynamic time in the consumer world.”In this new role, Gilmore will collaborate closely with BCE's leadership team and clients to develop and implement strategies that integrate operational opportunities with revenue growth initiatives, ensuring long-term success and resilience in the market.“I'm excited to join BCE Consulting and contribute my experience in product operations to help clients achieve sustainable and scalable growth,” said Gilmore.“I look forward to working alongside Walt and the team at BCE to help clients across the footwear, apparel, and outdoor landscape reach new heights.”ABOUT BCEBCE is a management consulting firm that advises clients on strategic, operational, and tactical issues to drive profitability and revenue growth. We have experience supporting clients across a broad set of B2B and B2C markets. In industry sectors ranging from aerospace to healthcare to technology and consumer, we have worked with senior leaders to crack their toughest global business challenges.

Walt Shepard

BCE Consulting

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.