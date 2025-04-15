Sun Life Receives Crystal Award From USA Today For Five Consecutive Years As A Top Place To Work

Sun Life U.S. is a USA Today Top Place to Work, 2025

Sun Life Financial Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sun Life Financial)

WELLESLEY, Mass., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has been named a 2025 USA Today Top Place to Work , receiving the Crystal Award for five consecutive years on the list. The award is based on employee survey results through Energage, as well as information about Sun Life's benefits and culture . This award builds on previous Top Place to Work recognitions from the Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sun Life remains committed to setting standards as a top workplace, including a flexible culture, hybrid work model, and state-of-the-art offices that support both wellness and productivity.

"Receiving this award and marking five consecutive years as a Top Place to Work in the U.S. is truly meaningful to us because it verifies that our approach is working and employees are engaged," said Tammi Wortham, senior vice president of Human Resources, Sun Life U.S. "Employee sentiment and giving people purpose in their work are things we care deeply about. When employees feel connected to what they do, it is a recipe for success – for them and for the business."

Sun Life U.S. offers a broad portfolio of benefits to employees, including one of the most generous paid family and medical leave programs in the country. Caregivers, new parents, and those dealing with their own health condition get the time and support they need to be with family or return to health and wellness. Employees also have access to a sabbatical program, taking time for professional or personal development, or to simply unplug for an extended period.

Sun Life employees experience a flexible, hybrid culture that combines virtual and in-office work and supports a healthy work/life balance. With six business hubs around the country (Greater Boston; Portland, Maine; Hartford, Conn.; Baltimore; Kansas City, Mo. and Milwaukee), employees decide for themselves when to utilize the office and when to work from home.

With thousands of employees across the country, Sun Life U.S. finds ways to bring employees together, whether in person or virtually. Each summer, Sun Life hosts the "Sunny Games," an online trivia and game tournament that allows people to team up with work friends or be placed on a random team and meet other colleagues. In 2022 the Sunny Games was named the best virtual employee engagement event by Ragan Communications Video, Visual & Virtual Awards.

Sun Life is also committed to fostering an inclusive workplace, where all employees feel empowered to bring their authentic selves to work every day. Sun Life U.S. offers several Inclusion Networks (also known as Employee Resource Groups), including Asian Alliance; Black Excellence Alliance (BEA); BrightWomen; DiverseAbility; Emerging Professionals Networks (EPN); Hispanic & Latin-America Alliance (HOLA, Adelante); Sun Life Pride; and Veteran's Engagement Team (VET).

Sun Life U.S. continues to receive workplace recognitions from different organizations, including Forbes (America's Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity) and TIME (Top Companies for Future Leaders,) and holds the Great Places to Work designation. Sun Life is listed annually on the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and holds a 100% score from the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index.

For more information about working at Sun Life, visit .

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.54 trillion. For more information, please visit .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 50 million Americans access the care and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,500 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom .

Media contacts

Devon Fernald

Sun Life U.S.

[email protected]

781-800-3609

Connect with Sun Life U.S.





SOURCE Sun Life U.S.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED