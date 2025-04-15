Revolutionizing Rentals: Cmasnap Brings Its CMA Tech To The Property Management World

Smart, Fast, Simple CMAs!

Keyrenter Property Management

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valuease, Inc . , a rising innovator in the property technology sector and the company behind the powerful Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) tool CMAsnap , is thrilled to announce the CMAsnap Rentals -a new feature designed to bring modern pricing intelligence to the rental market. This addition empowers property management professionals with faster, smarter, and more accurate tools to analyze and present rental property data.

CMAsnap Rentals combines MLS rental data with CMAsnap's proprietary algorithms and intuitive interface to deliver visually compelling, data-rich rental CMAs in just a few clicks. Built by real estate professionals for real estate professionals, CMAsnap is now taking rental valuation to the next level-thanks to the insight and collaboration of forward-thinking property managers.

CMAsnap brings a smart, fast simple solution to the rental market.

Post this

"As a residential property management team with nearly 800 properties under management, we had been searching for a comprehensive CMA solution that was both accurate and easy to use," said Jonathan Sempsrott, Broker/Owner of Keyrenter Property Management – Austin Franchise. " CMAsnap checked all the boxes. The tool is intuitive, the support team has been fantastic, and we're thrilled to have found a product that finally meets our needs."

"Our rental feature had been simmering on the back burner for a while," added Tom Cunningham, Founder of CMAsnap . "But the encouragement of several engaged property managers helped bring it to life. Like our residential tools, it's built to save time and deliver insights quickly-because that's what professionals need. The strong response to our Doorify MLS launch confirmed what we've always believed: there's a real demand for CMA tools that are faster, smarter, and more intuitive-including in the rental space."

Key Benefits of CMAsnap Rentals



Enhanced Efficiency: Generate detailed rental CMAs in seconds using live MLS data-no spreadsheets, no manual entry.

Accurate Insights: CMAsnap's smart comparison engine delivers reliable, data-backed recommendations.

Professional Presentation: Sleek, customizable reports help property managers showcase expertise and stand out. Seamless Workflow: Access rental and sales data from within the same platform-simple, streamlined, and effective.

Availability

CMAsnap Rentals will be available to all subscribers beginning May 15, 2025 . New users can explore the full platform, including rentals, with a 30-day free trial .

About Keyrenter Property Management

With 55 franchises across the U.S. and Canada managing over 12,000 properties, Keyrenter is a trusted leader in full-service residential property management.

About Valuease, Inc.

Valuease, Inc . is the developer of CMAsnap , a next-generation CMA tool that empowers real estate professionals with fast, reliable market analysis. Through continuous innovation, Valuease bridges the gap between complex data and actionable insights.

Media Contacts:

Tom Cunningham

Founder, CMAsnap

512-795-2400

[email protected]

SOURCE Valuease Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED