Mumbai Terror Attacks Marked Shift In India-Pakistan Relations: Jaishankar Flags 'Bad Habits' Of Islamabad

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday reflected on the profound impact of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks on India's relationship with Pakistan, describing it as a pivotal moment when Indians collectively decided that such behaviour from a neighbouring country was intolerable.

Speaking during an interactive session at Charotar University of Science and Technology, Jaishankar emphasised that India has undergone significant transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the last decade, while Pakistan remains unchanged, continuing with what he termed as its“bad habits.”

When asked why the Indian government seldom discusses Pakistan publicly, Jaishankar explained that there is no need to waste "precious time" on the neighbouring country.

"India has changed. I wish I could say Pakistan has changed. They unfortunately, in many ways, are continuing their bad habits. I would say the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack was the turning point. I think that was when the Indian public, across political parties, said this is too much," he said, adding that "People felt that the country (India) cannot accept this behaviour from a neighbour".

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists launched attacks at multiple locations in Mumbai, killing 166 persons in the nearly 60-hour siege.

In a veiled jibe at the Congress-led UPA government which was in power in 2008, Jaishankar said, "I think that the feeling was very very strong in society, but it may not have been entirely understood at that time by the government, which is a different matter".

The Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat further said, that after 2014, when the government changed, Pakistan was given a firm message that there will be consequences if acts of terrorism are committed , he said.

"During this period, we have grown economically and politically, and our standing in the world has improved. But, Pakistan continued the old playbook," he said.

Jaishankar said Pakistan was also trying to gain something from the conflict in Afghanistan when the US and NATO were present there.

"Pakistan was playing a double game. It was with both the Taliban and also with the other side. But, when the Americans left, the double game could not be sustained.

"Whatever benefits they were getting out of the double game that also went down. Moreover, the very terrorism industry they had promoted came back to bite them," he added.

He said while India has gone up to a higher level, the terrorism brand has stuck to them (Pakistan).

"Our brand today is technology. That is the difference. We will respond if terrorism happens, but why should I spend my precious time on them?" asked the minister.