IGP Kashmir Chairs Security Review Meeting Ahead Of Upcoming Events

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir zone, V K Birdi, on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in the Valley to assess preparedness for upcoming events and to ensure seamless coordination among various security agencies.
Birdi chaired a high-level joint security review meeting at the Police Control Room in Kashmir, a spokesperson said.
He said the meeting was attended by senior officers from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army, the Border Security Force, the Central Reserve Police Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and the Sashastra Seema Bal among other forces and agencies.
During the session, Birdi underscored the need for heightened vigilance in view of potential threats and directed officers to strengthen intelligence networks, secure vulnerable points, and maintain effective area domination, the spokesperson said.
Birdi emphasised intensified patrolling, enhanced visibility at key locations, and strict adherence to established standard operating procedures, he said.
Read Also
Sustain Gains Post-370, Wipe Out Terror: HM To Forces
Security Beefed In Kashmir Ahead Of Amit Shah's Visit
Highlighting the importance of synergy among all security and intelligence wings, the IGP Kashmir called for robust inter-agency coordination and comprehensive emergency preparedness.
Birdi reiterated the need for unified and proactive efforts to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of high-profile events across the Union Territory, the spokesperson said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN15042025000215011059ID1109434006
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment