Awesome Motive Backed Wpbeginner Growth Fund Acquires Athemes To Help Small Businesses Improve Web Presence With Beautiful Wordpress Themes

The aThemes acquisition strengthens Awesome Motive's position in the WordPress theme market and fulfills their mission to help small businesses create professional websites without breaking the bank.

"Professional website design should be accessible to everyone," said Syed Balkhi, CEO of Awesome Motive. "We are excited to welcome aThemes to the Awesome Motive family, and look forward to helping millions of small businesses create stunning websites with our free, high-quality WordPress themes."

Over 30 million websites already use Awesome Motive solutions like OptinMonster , WPForms , MonsterInsights , AIOSEO , and others to build and grow their online presence. Now they can create beautiful, conversion-focused websites using aThemes' professional WordPress themes.

"We're thrilled to have aThemes join the Awesome Motive family, and I'm confident that their leadership and expertise will ensure that our themes remain the top choice for WordPress users worldwide," said Charlie Livingston, founder of aThemes.

About WPBeginner Growth Fund

WPBeginner Growth Fund is a leading investment fund focused on WordPress businesses. Created by Syed Balkhi, founder & chief blogger at WPBeginner, the fund's portfolio boasts an impressive list of WordPress companies including MemberPress, Pretty Links, Formidable Forms, Uncanny Automator, Wholesale Suite, HeroThemes, FunnelKit, and more. WPBeginner is one of the largest free WordPress resource sites for beginners. Learn more about WPBeginner Growth Fund at wpbeginner

About Awesome Motive

Awesome Motive is a leading software and media company helping shape the web for billions worldwide. Collectively, their software powers over 30 million websites and includes many of the well-known website tools such as OptinMonster, WPForms, MonsterInsights, All in One SEO, PushEngage, and more. Awesome Motive has assembled a world-class team of industry experts (100% remote in over 45 countries) that provide unparalleled service and products to help small businesses grow and compete with the big guys. Learn more about Awesome Motive at awesomemotive .

About aThemes

Founded in 2013, aThemes is a popular WordPress theme company known for building beautiful and performance-optimized website templates. Their flagship themes, Sydney and Botiga, are used by over 130,000 websites worldwide. The company also offers WooCommerce growth tools and Elementor add-ons to help businesses create professional websites. Learn more about aThemes at athemes

