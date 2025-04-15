Death Toll From Russian Missile Strike On Sumy Rises To 36
Sumy City Council said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
As many as 44 wounded individuals are receiving inpatient treatment, including ten children.
"The condition of ten victims is critical (two children and eight adults). Another 35 people are in moderate condition, and the rest sustained minor injuries. Unfortunately, one person has died in the hospital," the post said.
The city council noted that on Wednesday, the emergency response headquarters would continue its work from 08:00 to 17:00 in the shelter of School No. 4.Read also: Ukrainian forces strike site of Russian missile brigade which launched attack on Sumy
On April 13, the Russian army launched a missile strike on the center of Sumy. According to intelligence, the invaders used two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.
Earlier reports said that 35 were killed and 129 injured in the missile strike.
