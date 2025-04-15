Danube Properties Unveils Sparklz By Danube' At IPS 2025 A Dazzling New Residential Gem In The Heart Of Al Furjan

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Danube Properties, one of the UAE's leading private real estate developers, proudly unveiled its latest residential marvel – Sparklz by Danube – at the International Property Show (IPS) 2025. The launch took place in the presence of high-profile dignitaries and industry leaders, solidifying the brand's continued commitment to redefining urban living in Dubai.

Strategically located in Al Furjan, Sparklz by Danube is set to sparkle with style, convenience, and connectivity. With immediate access to the metro station and key arterial roads across Dubai, the development promises residents a balanced blend of accessibility and serenity.

The residential tower will house 358 intelligently designed units , including flex studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments , as well as convertible units that can seamlessly transform a one-bedroom apartment into a two-bedroom living space , ensuring functional flexibility for modern lifestyles.

Residents will enjoy 30+ world-class amenities designed to elevate everyday living. These include a cricket pitch , football court , fully equipped gym , swimming pools , wellness center , jogging track , outdoor cinema , BBQ area , kids' play zone , and even a dedicated nanny-on-board service -a first-of-its-kind amenity that caters to young families. Every detail of Sparklz by Danube has been thoughtfully curated to offer a lifestyle of comfort, convenience, and community.

The unveiling of Sparklz by Danube was graced by several distinguished guests, including Ghanim Sultan Ahmad Bin Sulayem , Danube's esteemed partner on the project; Majid Al Marri , CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department; and Dawood Al Shezawi , Head of the Organizing Committee for IPS. Their presence underscored the project's significance and strong alignment with Dubai's vision for innovative and sustainable urban development.

Speaking at the launch, Rizwan Sajan , Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said:

“We chose IPS 2025 for this unveiling because it represents the pinnacle of real estate innovation and global investor attention. Sparklz by Danube is not just another residential building – it's a statement of smart living, style, and sustainability. The show gives us the perfect platform to showcase our product to international and local investors alike. At Danube, we're not just building homes – we're building dreams, and IPS helps us share those dreams with the world.”

Sparkling with potential, the project marks another step in Danube Properties' ongoing journey of delivering high-quality, affordable luxury homes that cater to Dubai's growing population of homeowners and investors.

Latest Campaign

Danube recently announced Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador. The campaign, 'Danube Hai Na,' emphasizes Danube as the ultimate one-stop solution for all home needs-whether it's building materials, home improvement, or real estate. With flexible payment plans, fully furnished apartments, and 40+ amenities, Danube supports homeowners at every stage-before, during, and after their real estate purchase.

Danube Properties

Danube Properties has launched 34 projects, successfully delivered 18, with another 16 currently in various stages. Each project showcases exceptional construction quality, state-of-the-art equipment, and top-tier home interior finishes projects include , Gemz, Pearlz, Jewelz, Wavez, Eleganz, Olivz, Elz, Lawnz, Bayz, Miraclz, Resortz, Glamz, Starz, Glitz 3, Glitz 2, Glitz 1, and Dreamz. Our developments are designed to offer luxury at affordable prices, attracting significant interest from mid-income buyers and leading to many of our projects being completely sold out.

Since the inception, Danube Properties' ventures have achieved remarkable success. The combination of affordable pricing, flexible payment plans, strategic locations, and an array of modern amenities has made our properties highly desirable. Currently, Danube Properties holds an impressive book value with construction spanning over 25.5 million square feet. Our projects continue to set new standards in the real estate market, delivering exceptional value and quality to our customers.

Danube Group

Danube Group is a Dubai-based diversified business conglomerate with interests in building materials, home dcor, hospitality solutions, and real estate development. Established in 1993 by Founder and Chairman Rizwan Sajan, a UAE-based entrepreneur, Danube Group reported an annual turnover exceeding US$2 billion in 2022. Danube Group stands tall with several verticals that include Danube Building Materials, Danube Properties, Danube Home, Danube Sports World, Alucopanel Middle East, Danube Hospitality Solutions, Starz Media (Filmfare), American Aesthetic Center, Casa Milano, and others. Danube Group employs more than 5,000 people across the GCC , China , UK and India, representing 44 nationalities.