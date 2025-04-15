No Stopping Stopain®: Iconic Pain Relief Brand Poised For Exponential Growth

HAZLETON, Pa., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 30 years as a trusted name in topical pain relief, Stopain® is experiencing a remarkable resurgence. With millions of loyal users, the brand has not only stood the test of time but has also accelerated ahead of the competition. In 2024, Stopain grew over three times faster than the category at the largest retailer in the U.S., proving that its powerful formula, exceptional value, and unwavering availability are resonating with consumers more than ever.

"There is no stopping Stopain," says Anthony Cicini, owner of Troy Healthcare, LLC. "We attribute this success to a few core principles-American Made, Always in Stock, Amazing Value. Consumers know they can count on Stopain for a premium formula at an affordable price, and that trust is fueling our momentum."

With its 8% menthol formula powered by MSM and glucosamine, the Stopain Extra Strength formula provides immediate, long-lasting pain relief for arthritis, back pain, neck pain, knee pain, and common injuries. The brand's growth is not just about strong sales; it's backed by major strategic investments designed to expand Stopain's reach and impact.

Investing in Expansion: 10 Million Samples to Reach Consumers

Stopain recently launched a significant consumer awareness initiative by partnering with national workplace first aid companies to distribute over 10 million sample packets of their pain relief products. This initiative will put single-use sample packets directly into the hands of workers and individuals who need relief on the job and at home.

"Safe and effective, non-addictive pain relief is our passion, and we are positioned to help millions," says Paul Timko, Vice President of Marketing. "By partnering with key industrial first aid companies, we're making sure Stopain is available when and where people need it most."

The Clinical Advantage: A Brand Clinicians Trust and Recommend

In addition to its growing consumer base, Stopain holds a unique position in the pain relief market thanks to its clinic-exclusive formula, Stopain ® Clinical. Developed specifically for hands-on healthcare professionals, Stopain Clinical is used, recommended, and resold by thousands of chiropractors, physical therapists, and massage therapists across the country. This powerful combination of sampling through industrial channels and expanding clinical partnerships positions Stopain for unprecedented growth. "What excites me most," says Timko, "is that this momentum isn't just introducing millions to topical pain relief-it's introducing them to trusted, hands-on healthcare professionals who can help address the root cause of their pain."

A Digital Leap: Connecting Consumers to Pain Relief & Professional Care

Stopain's resurgence is also driven by its digital transformation. The brand recently launched a new, consumer-friendly website optimized for pain relief search terms, ensuring that those seeking arthritis relief, back pain relief, and joint pain solutions can easily find Stopain.

Beyond product education, the website offers Pain Relief Tips and a direct connection to the Stopain Clinical Network of Hands-On Healthcare Professionals , allowing consumers to find a chiropractor, physical therapist, or massage therapist in their community to help address the underlying causes of their pain.

"Even though the brand has been around for three decades, we truly are just getting started," adds Timko.

Stopain's Future: No Slowing Down

Stopain is committed to continued growth, innovation, and consumer trust. With its proven formula, major investments, and strategic partnerships, the brand is on an unstoppable trajectory. As more consumers and clinicians discover Stopain's fast-acting relief, it's clear that the brand's best years are ahead.

For more information, visit Stopain .

Media Contact:

Paul Timko

VP of Marketing

Troy Healthcare | Stopain Clinical

440-396-4361

[email protected]

SOURCE Troy Healthcare

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED