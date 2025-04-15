Data Safeguard Launches ID-PRIVACY, India's First And Only Comprehensive Privacy Management Suite

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India In a landmark step towards empowering India's digital trust ecosystem, Data Safeguard India Private Limited (Data Safeguard) today announced the launch of its upgraded flagship platform, ID-PRIVACY- India's first and only enterprise-grade, comprehensive AI-powered data privacy management suite built specifically for compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) 2023.

Mr. Sudhir Sahu, Founder & CEO, Data Safeguard

ID-PRIVACY is a comprehensive privacy suite designed in India, for India, that goes beyond compliance to enable organizations to embed privacy by design and scale trust. The platform leverages the company's proprietary adaptive CCE® AI Engine to automate compliance and anticipate regulatory changes-giving organizations a future-proof edge.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sudhir Sahu, Founder & CEO, Data Safeguard said,“With the DPDPA becoming a cornerstone of India's digital trust economy, we aim to be the No. 1 privacy platform in India within the first year of DPDPA rule formalization. ID-PRIVACY is more than a product. It's a privacy movement, built by India, for India, to protect the digital rights of 1.4 billion people.”

ID-PRIVACY offers a comprehensive, AI-native, zero-code platform built from the ground up to address the complexities of today's privacy landscape. Unlike retrofitted global solutions, it is purposefully designed to align with India's DPDPA, as well as international regulations like GDPR, HIPAA, and more.

Mr. Lee Nocon, Co-Founder & CTO, Data Safeguard added,“Privacy tech must evolve faster than cyber threats and regulatory change. ID-PRIVACY is powered by our adaptive AI, which not only automates compliance but anticipates future requirements-ensuring our customers stay ahead with zero disruption.”

Built for Bharat. Built to Scale . ID-PRIVACY features:



Localized consent and purpose management in line with DPDPA Sections 5, 7, and 8

Real-time breach response automation for timely data principal notifications

Automated DPIAs, audit logs, and impact assessments

Full data localization compliance with seamless hybrid-cloud integration Rapid deployment in 2 weeks with ROI in 4 weeks

Unmatched Platform, Unparalleled Reach.

ID-PRIVACY is the first unified privacy suite that seamlessly integrates:



Consent, Preference and Cookie Lifecycle Management

Data Discovery, Mapping, Classification and Redaction

Data Principal Rights Automation (DPAR)

Risk Monitoring & Breach Notification

Third-Party & Cross-Border Data Governance AI-powered Privacy Copilot for CXOs & DPOs

More than a compliance tool, ID-PRIVACY acts as a catalyst for ethical governance, digital citizenship, and responsible innovation in the world's largest democracy. By equipping enterprises with the tools to navigate evolving privacy regulations with precision and integrity, ID-PRIVACY can help build a resilient, trustworthy foundation for sustainable digital transformation.

About Data Safeguard India Pvt. Ltd.

Data Safeguard India Pvt. Ltd. is India's leading Privacy-Tech company, driving the country's digital privacy transformation through its AI-first platform, ID-PRIVACY. With a dedicated R&D centre in Bhubaneswar and operational presence across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune, the company is deeply embedded in India's privacy ecosystem. Recognized as a Top 50 Disruptor by CNBC in 2024 & 2025, winner of the Best DPDPA Compliance Platform by the India Tech Awards, and Best Universal Consent Management Platform by Concur Consent Manager, Data Safeguard is committed to empowering ethical AI, data dignity, and future-ready governance.