SPX FLOW Brings Fractionation Leadership To New Plant-Based Food Partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, in partnership with the Danish Agricultural Agency, is proud to announce its participation in the country's newly funded plant-based consortium. Recently launched, the Green Development and Demonstration Program's (GUDP) LinkingOat project will span three years focused on advancing knowledge and technology in oat-based product development.

SPX FLOW is contributing pilot-scale oat fractionation expertise to help obtain key oat fractions for further processing in downstream product testing. The project is designed to support the development of healthier, more sustainable plant-based food systems-aligning with the company's sustainability mantra, "Earth Day, Every Day."

Explore the membrane fractionation systems behind the project:

"This partnership represents a meaningful step in our ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability in the food and beverage industry," says Pranav Shah, Global Market Director at SPX FLOW. "We look forward to collaborating with leading researchers and industry players to unlock the full potential of oats as a high-value, functional plant-based ingredient."

In addition to technical support and pilot production, SPX FLOW will also provide knowledge-sharing support during lab-scale testing and participate in workshops, trials, knowledge development and collaboration with other consortium members. These members include: Teknologisk Institut, Aarhus Universitet, Dragsbæk A/S, Skarø Is and TRAITOMIC.

"We are excited to build a dynamic partnership with SPX FLOW, where we can combine our expertise with their technological capabilities," says Karin Loft Eybye, Project Manager at the Danish Technological Institute. "Together, we believe we can set new standards in fractionation technologies and provide insights into how individual protein fractions contribute to the final food product's functionality."

The project reinforces SPX FLOW's continued investment in plant-based innovation and builds on its global efforts to develop efficient, scalable and sustainable food processing technologies.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit .

Media Contact:

Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE SPX FLOW, INC.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED