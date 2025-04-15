Valet Girls Parking Expands To Coachella Valley, Bringing Jobs, Glamour, And Guest-First Hospitality

The Woman Owned Valet Brand Driving $600,000 in Local Economic Impact and Hiring 100+ in the Desert

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Girls Parking, the first all-female valet company in the U.S., is expanding to the Coachella Valley. Founded in Malibu in 1983, the woman-owned company has spent 40 years elevating valet service throughout Los Angeles' luxury markets. Beginning May 2025, Valet Girls will launch operations in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, and Palm Desert.

"This isn't just expansion its participation," said Nancy Saltzman, President of Valet Girls Parking. "We want to be part of the Coachella Valley's growth, culture, and economy while enhancing the guest experience and creating meaningful local jobs."

Valet Girls Parking expects to create at least 50 local jobs in its first year, scaling to over 120 by 2026. The company projects more than $600,000 in annual economic impact, including payroll, vendor partnerships, and office leasing.

Known for blending timeless glamour with modern sensibility, Valet Girls positions itself as an affordable upgrade to any hospitality experience. It is the only valet company in the U.S. trusted to serve five separate Michelin-starred restaurants nightly and has worked for celebrated chefs such as Nancy Silverton, Thomas Keller, Josiah Citrin, Ludo Lefebvre, and Susan Feniger. In December 2024, the company was selected to provide valet service for Marea Beverly Hills, the acclaimed restaurant from New York.

In the automotive world, Valet Girls has partnered with premier dealerships including Beverly Hills Porsche, Bentley Beverly Hills, Rolls-Royce Beverly Hills, and O'Gara Coach's Austin Martin and Lamborghini.

To lead desert operations, longtime valet manager Masha Yashina has been appointed Managing Partner for the Coachella Valley. "This region blends elegance and creativity. We're proud to bring a brand that celebrates warmth, professionalism, and an elevated guest experience," said Yashina.

As a woman-founded brand in a male-dominated industry, Valet Girls offers a distinctive approach that merges inclusive hiring, polished aesthetics and hospitality given service. While now staffing both women and men, the brand maintains its original spirit and loyal clientele of celebrities, event planners, and fine dining venues.

Valet Girls is actively seeking new partnerships with restaurants, hotels, resorts, private events and country clubs across the Coachella Valley.



Instagram: @ValetGirlsParking

SOURCE VALET GIRLS PARKING

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED