Gaye Magazine Announced As The Official Media Partner For DC Black Pride 2025

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Center for Black Equity is proud to announce Gaye Magazine as the Official Media Partner for DC Black Pride 2025, taking place May 23–26, 2025, in the nation's capital. This year's historic celebration also serves as the official kickoff to World Pride Marquee Events in Washington, D.C., with the theme:“Black Pride is: FREEDOM.”This groundbreaking partnership brings together two powerful entities rooted in Black LGBTQ+ culture, visibility, and storytelling. Gaye Magazine, a leading digital media platform for Black LGBTQ+ news and entertainment, will provide exclusive coverage, behind-the-scenes access, and real-time reporting across its platforms, amplifying the voices and experiences of Black queer communities.“We are thrilled to welcome Gaye Magazine as our exclusive media partner for DC Black Pride 2025,” said Kenya Hutton, President & CEO of the Center for Black Equity.“Their commitment to elevating Black queer narratives aligns perfectly with our vision of celebrating Black Pride in its fullness-through freedom, joy, culture, and connection. Together, we're creating a powerful space where our stories are told by us, for us.”As the official media partner, Gaye Magazine will curate and deliver exclusive content including interviews with performers, influencers, and activists; live event coverage; and special video segments from across the Pride weekend. This partnership ensures that the magic, emotion, and impact of DC Black Pride are shared with audiences nationwide and beyond.“This partnership is monumental not only for Gaye Magazine but for the entire Black LGBTQ+ community,” said K. keith, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Gaye Magazine.“We are honored to be the exclusive storyteller for DC Black Pride 2025. Our goal is to ensure that the energy, the authenticity, and the history being made this year is captured and shared with the respect and brilliance it deserves.”As excitement builds for DC Black Pride 2025 and World Pride in Washington, D.C., this collaboration signals a new chapter in Black queer media representation. From red carpets to community forums, Gaye Magazine will be there to document and elevate every moment.For more information about DC Black Pride 2025, visitFollow Gaye Magazine on social media at @gayemagazine ( ).Media Contact:Center for Black EquityEmail: ...Gaye MagazineEmail: ...Website:

