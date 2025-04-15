CCHF Applauds Maine Bill To End REAL ID Compliance

"REAL ID is a National ID system."

CCHF is testifying today before the Maine legislature in support of LD 160, standing firmly against the federal push to turn state-issued IDs into tools of national surveillance and control.

"REAL ID is a National ID system. States have the power and constitutional authority to shut down the federal government's usurpation of states' rights and violation of individual privacy and autonomy rights," said Twila Brase, RN, PHN, CCHF Co-founder and President. "Just as every state once conformed to the unconstitutional REAL ID, every state can extract themselves from the federal REAL ID system by repealing REAL ID laws and rescinding REAL ID regulations. Maine provides an example of how to move forward into freedom and out of federal overreach."

This legislative action comes just days after U.S Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem stated that Americans would need a REAL ID by May 7th to board a plan or enter federal buildings. CCHF refutes that claim as both false and misleading.

"Secretary Noem should not cause public panic. The Department of Homeland Security's own regulations outline a two-year phased enforcement period, particularly noting disruption and potential backlash at airports if fully imposed on May 7," said Brase. "As there is today, on and after May 7th, there are 15 legal alternatives to REAL ID for flying, such as a valid passport or military ID. Americans are being led to believe there's no choice, when in fact, the federal government's own rules say otherwise."

About Citizens' Council for Health Freedom: CCHF exists to protect patient and doctor freedom. As a national, independent, non-partisan, non-profit health freedom organization, CCHF maintains a patient-centered, privacy-focused, free-market perspective. For more information, visit: .

