CERAMIC PAINT PROTECTION MADE SIMPLE WITH MOTHERS® CALIFORNIA GOLD® CERAMIC LINE

Celebrate National Car Care Month with 30% Off the All-New Mothers® California Gold® Ceramic line at Mothers

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mothers® , the legendary car care brand trusted by enthusiasts and pros alike, reinvents and simplifies ceramic paint protection with its all-new California Gold® Ceramic line of ceramic solutions that makes ceramic protection accessible to everyone. To celebrate National Car Care Month, customers can get the entire California Gold® Ceramic lineup for 30% off at mothers1.

The California Gold® Ceramic family includes three products that can be used individually or as a complete system: Ceramic Wash & Wax, Ceramic Paint Correction, and Ceramic Spray Wax. Together, they deliver a deep lustrous shine, while creating a hydrophobic shield that protects the paint without the cost or complex application procedures of professional ceramic coatings.

"Ceramic coatings have long been seen as complicated and costly," said Dennis Holloway, CEO of Mothers®. "We created this line to change that. Whether your vehicle has existing protection or none at all, California Gold® Ceramic can be used to deliver a lasting shine, UV protection, and water-beading in a simple process."

Each California Gold® Ceramic formula is engineered to be user-friendly and compatible with all paint types:



California Gold® Ceramic Wash & Wax (#05650) – The ultra-slick, super-sudsy formula is optimized for ceramics and is foam-cannon ready. It produces spot-free, streak-free results, and is pH neutral, eco-friendly, and infused with a refreshing watermelon scent.

California Gold® Ceramic Paint Correction (#01712) – This breakthrough formula removes scratches, oxidation, water spots, swirls, holograms and other imperfections from your vehicle's paint with ease. You can use it by hand or machine to restore the brilliance to your paint or ceramic coating, while adding gloss and depth. California Gold® Ceramic Spray Wax (#05766) – Whether your paint is currently protected by a wax, a sealant, a ceramic coating, or not protected at all, this user-friendly formula provides extreme depth and shine, as it creates a super-hydrophobic coat of ceramic protection.

Ceramic Made Simple: Whether you're washing your weekend cruiser or daily commuter, the California Gold® Ceramic line delivers that just-detailed look with pro-level results.

The Mothers® California Gold® Ceramic line is available now at Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, The Home Depot, Amazon, and other leading retailers.

Click here for the press kit.

For more information, visit Mothers , or check out how-to videos and tips at DetailGuide . Stay connected with Mothers® on Facebook at MothersUSA , and on Instagram , TikTok , Threads , and X at @MothersPolish.

1. The 30% introductory discount on Mothers® California Gold® Ceramic products runs from April 15, 2025 to May 4, 2025 exclusively at mothers while supplies last.

About Mothers

Mothers® shares your passion for cool cars, starting over 50 years ago with a little tin of metal polish. Today, the Mothers® High Performance Car Care brand has grown from that revolutionary metal polish to a worldwide brand, eclipsing more than 100 premium-grade products under its California Gold®, Ultimate Hybrid®, CMX®, Speed®, PowerBall®, Back-to-Black® and Professional lines. Whether it's your daily driver, classic car, import, exotic or race car – remember, there's no shine like Mothers®!

Media Contact:

Michael Farino

New Era Communications

[email protected]

949-346-1984

SOURCE Mothers

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED