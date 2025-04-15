Elephant Insurance Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification

Prestigious Great Place to Work certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Elephant Insurance.

- Alberto Schiavon, CEO of Elephant InsuranceRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For the ninth consecutive year, Elephant Insurance is proud to be CertifiedTM by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.The award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Elephant Insurance. This year, 83% of Elephant employees said it's a great place to work – 26 points higher than the average U.S. company."Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Elephant stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."“We are proud to have achieved Great Place to Work Certification for the ninth year in a row, and this success is thanks to our committed team of employees,” stated Alberto Schiavon, CEO of Elephant Insurance.“We prioritize the employee experience every day, and it's truly meaningful that our employees have consistently reported positive interactions with their colleagues, leaders, and their roles. We appreciate our employees who aspire to grow with Elephant and contribute to our culture.”According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.# # #About Elephant InsuranceElephant Insurance is an auto insurance company that provides consumers with the tools and advice they need to buy and use auto insurance. Elephant is known for its customer focus, innovative pricing, and inclusive work culture.Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Elephant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Admiral Group, plc., a FTSE 100 company and one of the U.K.'s leading insurers with a presence in eight countries and millions of customers worldwide. Elephant is listed by Forbes as one of America's Best Insurance Companies 2023 and certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more, visit elephant.About Great Place to Work CertificationTMGreat Place To WorkCertificationTM is the most definitive“employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.About Great Place To WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Workbrings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.Learn more at greatplacetowork and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

