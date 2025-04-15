A New Truveta Study Offers A Hopeful Sign: Syphilis Incidence Is Down For The First Time In Decades

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine, the new study shows that for the first time since its peak in 2022, syphilis incidence has declined, with larger decreases for men and young adults.

BELLEVUE, WA, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine spotlights a pivotal shift in syphilis transmission patterns across the United States, leveraging Truveta Data to deliver the most timely and comprehensive insights to date. The findings raise important considerations for public health leaders, clinicians, and policymakers working to curb the spread of sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Syphilis is a preventable and curable sexually transmitted infection (STI). Left untreated, syphilis is associated with life-threatening complications – including brain damage, deafness, blindness, fetal death, and an increased risk of acquiring other sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has suggested that in 2022 the number of cases of syphilis infections reached its highest level since the 1950s, raising concerns about the transmission and the potential outcomes of untreated infections.

Using Truveta Data , the study analyzed real-world electronic health record data from over 56 million U.S. adults between January 2017 and October 2024 and identified 21,180 first-time syphilis cases and tracked monthly incidence trends over nearly eight years.

Key findings: Shifting demographics in US syphilis epidemic

The new study reveals a recent decline in syphilis incidence from its peak in 2022, a trend more pronounced among traditionally higher-burden groups including men, younger adults, those living with HIV, those living in the South, and individuals identifying as Black.

The positive findings are tempered by concerning trends. Prior to the recent decrease, syphilis incidence experienced substantial growth between 2017 and 2022, more than tripling among women and American Indian/Alaska Native individuals and more than doubling among those without recognized STI risk behaviors. These trends emphasize the necessity of renewed and precisely targeted public health interventions to address changing risk profiles in specific populations.

The results suggest a shift in transmission dynamics and underscore the urgent need for targeted education, testing, and treatment efforts in populations that may not traditionally see themselves at risk for syphilis.

“What's striking is that we observed a shift in trends over time. Overall, it's encouraging that we've seen a decline in syphilis incidence in the past two years. However, prior to that decline, between 2017 and 2022, we found a significant increase in incidence within lower-burden populations – women and those without behaviors associated with STI acquisition, PrEP use, or HIV. So, it's a complex picture: an encouraging recent decline, but a worrying earlier increase in a specific group,” said Duy Do, PhD, principal applied research scientist, Truveta Research and lead author on the paper.“These findings highlight how dynamic the syphilis epidemic has become-and how important it is to adapt our public health strategies accordingly.”

This study demonstrates the critical role data plays in advancing health equity and responding rapidly to shifting epidemiological trends.

“Syphilis is a preventable and treatable disease, but if left untreated, it can cause severe and lasting health problems,” said Nick Stucky, MD, PhD, vice president of Truveta Research, practicing infectious disease physician at Providence Portland Medical Center, and an author on the paper.“This study shows how timely, representative real-world data can detect important shifts in public health trends so we can better understand not only where interventions are working-but where new risks are emerging and inform more targeted prevention, testing, and treatment programs.”

This research was conducted using Truveta, which offers the most complete, timely, and clean regulatory-grade electronic health record (EHR) data from more than 120 million patients. Truveta Data is representative of inpatient and outpatient care from over 800 hospitals and 20,000 clinics. Truveta Data is updated daily for the most current view of patient care. By providing a complete view of the patient journey, including clinical notes and medical images, Truveta enables researchers to accelerate therapy adoption, improve clinical trials, and enhance patient care. These data were then analyzed using Truveta Studio, which enables scientifically rigorous, fast, and compliant analytics.

