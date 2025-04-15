Plug Into The Future: Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC Publishes New 2025 Chevy Blazer EV Research

-What Drivers Want to Know About the 2025 Chevy Blazer EV

Our latest resource covers everything from performance and trims to technology and pricing. The 2025 Chevy Blazer EV brings bold design and thrilling electric power to the midsize SUV segment. At Carl Black Kennesaw, we're thrilled to help local drivers explore its impressive features.

According to our research, the Blazer EV stands out with:



GM's Ultium Platform for smooth electric performance

Estimated Chevy Blazer EV range up to 324 miles

Standard DC fast-charging capabilities

Super CruiseTM driver assistance available on select trims A tech-rich Chevy Blazer interior with a 17.7-inch infotainment display

For a closer look at our research, visit our Chevy Blazer EV research page .

-Breaking Down the 2025 Chevy Blazer EV Price and Trims

The 2025 Chevy Blazer EV price varies by trim level, giving drivers flexibility in selecting their perfect fit. Trim levels like the LT, RS, and top-tier SS offer a mix of sporty performance and daily practicality.

"Chevrolet designed the Blazer EV to match a wide range of lifestyles," said T. Scott Jordan, spokesperson for Carl Black Kennesaw. "From long road trips to quick errands, this SUV does it all without burning a drop of gas."

For those looking for a Chevy Blazer for sale near Atlanta , Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC currently offers a wide selection. Interested buyers can view our live 2025 Chevy Blazer EV inventory on our website.

-Where to Find More 2025 Chevy Blazer EV Research

We created this resource because our customers want to make informed decisions about EV ownership. The 2025 Chevy Blazer EV research includes answers to common questions about charging times, technology, cargo space, and more. Moreover, it provides side-by-side comparisons with competitors in its class.

We encourage all local shoppers to take advantage of this free tool as they explore the Blazer EV.

-Experience the Blazer EV in Person

Our team is ready to answer any questions about this exciting model. We invite you to stop by our showroom in Kennesaw for a test drive. With EV options growing, there's never been a better time to go electric with Chevrolet.

-About Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC: Carl Black Chevy Buick GMC is a leading auto dealership in Kennesaw, GA, that offers a wide selection of new and used vehicles and financing, maintenance, and repair services. The dealership is committed to supplying exceptional customer service and helping customers find the right vehicle for their needs and budget. For more information, visit . Shoppers for new cars in Kennesaw, GA, may also contact the Georgia dealership by calling 888-457-2417 or visiting the store at 1110 Roberts Road.

SOURCE Carl Black Kennesaw