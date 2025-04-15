Cubhub Roars Into IDD Services With Taskmaster Pro Acquisition

Cubhub and TaskMaster Pro join forces to expand software solutions for IDD and Medicaid home care providers.

- Cole Ballweg, CEO of CubhubFORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cubhub, a leading provider of Medicaid-focused home care software, has acquired TaskMaster Pro (TMP), a trusted software platform for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) service providers across the United States. This acquisition bolsters both companies by combining deep industry expertise, innovative technology, and specialized solutions for Medicaid-based care providers - allowing them to leverage one platform for multiple service lines.Founded by former industry providers who built software to solve Medicaid-focused challenges, both Cubhub and TMP have a shared mission to empower providers with purpose-built tools that drive efficiency, compliance, and financial sustainability. With this acquisition, TMP customers will benefit from Cubhub's leadership in enterprise-level revenue cycle management and electronic visit verification (EVV), ensuring seamless Medicaid billing and operational workflows.Additionally, TMP's team brings decades of experience in IDD-focused care technology and will play a key role in expanding and enhancing Cubhub's offerings.“This is a strong step toward the future for TaskMaster Pro and our customers,” said Larry Hill, Founder of TMP.“Cubhub understands the challenges providers face, and their expertise in EVV and Revenue Cycle Management will bring new strengths to our product and clients.”Cole Ballweg, CEO of Cubhub, added,“I am thrilled to welcome TaskMaster Pro into the Cubhub family. We are bringing in some great people who really know the IDD space, and they are going to benefit from Cubhub's expertise in RCM, EVV, mobile technology, and data. The story almost writes itself. Companies that serve a Medicaid population, whether it is the majority of their business or not, are going to love where we are going.”This acquisition solidifies Cubhub as the leading software provider for Medicaid-based agencies across different verticals, leveraging its history of innovation and improved outcomes for providers and the individuals they serve.About CubhubCubhub is a leading software platform built for Medicaid-based home care providers. Committed to empowering agencies with automation tools, Cubhub helps providers foster efficiency and bring the focus back to patient care. To discover what Cubhub can do for your agency, visit .About TaskMaster ProTaskMaster Pro (TMP) is a trusted software platform designed to streamline operations for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) service providers. TMP's intuitive workflows, automated billing, and effortless reporting help providers enhance care delivery and simplify compliance. Learn more at .

