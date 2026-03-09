Three Afghan Children Return After Heart Surgery In India

Officials from the Afghanistan Red Crescent Society said the children had earlier been transferred to India for specialized treatment after being diagnosed with serious heart conditions.

According to the organization, the children were admitted to hospitals in India where they underwent medical examinations before receiving surgery to treat a congenital condition commonly known as a hole in the heart.

The organization said the treatment process was successfully completed and the children returned to Afghanistan after their health improved following the operations.

Officials also expressed appreciation for the support provided by the government of India and the efforts of its embassy in Kabul, saying the medical expenses were covered by the Indian government.

Congenital heart defects are among the common health problems affecting children worldwide and in many cases require specialized surgery that may not be readily available in countries with limited medical facilities.

Over the past years, several Afghan children suffering from serious medical conditions have been sent abroad for treatment through humanitarian programs supported by international organizations and partner countries.

Officials said another group of Afghan children suffering from similar heart conditions is expected to be sent to India soon to receive specialized treatment.