(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:00 AM EST - Talisker Resources Ltd : Announced that as a result of strong investor demand, the Company has increased the maximum gross proceeds of its previously announced“best-efforts” private placement from $5,000,000 to $6,500,000. The revised Offering is comprised of the sale of up to 13,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.50 per Unit. Talisker Resources Ltd shares T are trading up $0.03 at $0.53.
