(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:07 AM EST - Ivanhoe Electric Inc. : Executive Chairman Robert Friedland and President and Chief Executive Officer Taylor Melvin are pleased to announce the receipt of a Letter of Interest from the Export-Import Bank of the United States outlining the potential to provide up to $825 million in debt financing with a 15-year repayment tenor for the development of Ivanhoe Electric's Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona through EXIM Bank's Make More in America initiative. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. shares T are trading up $1.21 at $8.25.
