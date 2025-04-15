Riverbeat Releases Detailed Daily Schedule And Recommits To Positive Legacy To Support Stax Music Academy And Soulsville Foundation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Other stage sponsors include Bud Light, Tito's, Orbit and additional festival sponsors include Roadshow BMW VIP, White Claw, Cayman Jack, Casamigos, Memphis Tourism, Charlie Vergos' Rendezvous, Wiseacre, Coca-Cola, Dr. Pepper, and others.

"Orion Financial is proud to sponsor the Main Stage at RiverBeat Music Festival! There's nothing like the energy of Memphis coming together in Tom Lee Park to celebrate the music that moves us and reflect on how deeply music has shaped our city's soul over the years," stated Ashley McDurmon, Orion Financial CEO.

This year's food lineup features an impressive array of vendors, headlined by hometown favorite MemPops and Memphis festival staple Pronto Pups. While FreeWheelin Pizzeria and Hebros Gyros add variety to the offerings, the majority of food vendors proudly represent Tennessee's rich culinary traditions.

"The festival brings together a dynamic mix of local food vendors, live performances, and community spirit," said Jeff Bransford, Producer, Mempho Presents. "This year, the event will showcase iconic Memphis flavors, including Corky's BBQ and Gus's Fried Chicken, alongside a variety of delicious offerings from both local and out-of-state vendors. RiverBeat Festival is the ultimate destination for food lovers and music fans to experience the heart and soul of Memphis."

After a successful fundraiser last year, Riverbeat again partnered with Positive Legacy, a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit that integrates music and service to benefit 'people and the planet.' The partnership will feature an auction including a guitar and drumhead signed by festival artists, concert tickets, posters, and one-of-a-kind experiences.

The proceeds of the auction, taking place online and in-person May 3-5, will benefit Positive Legacy as well as Soulsville Foundation which benefits Stax Music Academy and inspires young people by utilizing music with an intense focus on the rich legacy and tradition of Stax Records.

"Positive Legacy is excited to be working alongside Mempho Presents again at this year's RiverBeat Music Festival. We are thrilled to be helping to make a difference in the lives of the young people of Memphis, channeling the power of music for good" said Carrie Reppert, Positive Legacy Executive Director.

In a commitment to improving the festival experience, Mempho Presents has implemented significant changes to enhance safety and accessibility at Tom Lee Park. New entrances have been added for both RiverBeat Music Festival and Smokeslam BBQ Festival, ensuring a smoother and more secure experience for all attendees.

While the main entrance remains at Beale and Riverside, festival-goers can now access the venue through additional entry points at the Butler Street entrance and the Bluff Walk entrance near Vance Ave. To optimize security and traffic flow, the Riverside Drive and W Georgia Avenue entrance will be closed to the public.

"In response to community feedback, we have worked diligently to address previous security concerns and implement measures that allow these additional entrances to open safely. Our top priority remains the safety of our guests, staff, and surrounding businesses, while also improving accessibility to downtown parking and local establishments," said Scott King, Head of Security for Mempho Presents.

RiverBeat is a fully cashless event. Attendees are encouraged to link a credit card to buy food, drinks, and merchandise with the tap of their wristband.

